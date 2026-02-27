Kit Green has barely had time to catch his breath since being pulled into Mal Roper’s dark Coronation Street storyline – and Friday night’s episode delivered another huge twist. But while Kit’s world is falling apart on screen, actor Jacob Roberts’ real life tells a far happier story.

In Friday’s episode (February 27), viewers finally saw Kit admit the truth to Sarah: he was the one responsible for Mal’s attack. It was a dramatic confession that sent shockwaves through the screen – and left Kit’s future hanging in the balance.

Bernie didn’t attack Mal (Credit: ITV)

Kit attacked Mal in Coronation Street

Things spiralled earlier when Bernie Winter found herself at the centre of a nightmare. She was arrested at Roy’s Rolls on Thursday (February 26), suspected of attacking Mal, and spent the night in a police cell facing intense questioning.

Kit was allowed a brief visit and immediately made it clear he didn’t believe his mum was capable of such violence. Bernie then faced DC Browning, calmly explaining her encounter with Mal at the hotel and how his behaviour had tipped into obsession. The detective, however, wasn’t convinced and saw it as a potential motive.

Relief came when CCTV footage backed up Bernie’s alibi, showing she’d been drinking at the shop. She was released – but the case was far from over. The real culprit was still out there, and far closer to home than anyone realised.

Because it wasn’t Bernie who attacked Mal. It was Kit.

All the while he was loudly defending his mum, Kit appeared distracted at work. When Sarah suggested Bernie might be guilty, he snapped – and finally broke. Kit confessed he’d confronted Mal, grabbed him, shoved him and warned him to stay away from Bernie. What he didn’t expect was Mal suffering a heart attack afterwards.

Realising the damage he’d done, Kit headed for the station ready to confess. But with Bernie already cleared, his secret remains hidden – at least for now. The question is how long before DC Browning and DS Lisa Swain start joining the dots?

Jacob is loved up (Credit: ITV)

Jacob Roberts’ love life explored

Away from the drama of Coronation Street, life looks a lot brighter for Jacob Roberts. Unlike his troubled on-screen alter ego, the actor is very much loved-up off screen.

Jacob is in a relationship with fellow Corrie colleague Caitlin Frances Connolly, and the pair went public with their romance in October 2025. They shared a cosy Instagram post showing Jacob suited and booted alongside Caitlin, including a sweet snap of the couple sharing a kiss.

Jacob captioned the post “My love to the Ainsworths’,” prompting a wave of supportive comments from Corrie co-stars. Sydney Martin called them a ‘beautiful couple xx,’ Farrell Hegarty wrote ‘Yayyyyyy,’ and Vicky Myers added ‘Gorgeous.’

Since then, the couple have regularly given fans a glimpse into their time together, sharing snapshots of weekends away and sun-soaked holidays. More recently, they marked Valentine’s Day with romantic photos and a bouquet of red roses.

It’s clear that while Kit Green’s life is unravelling on screen, Jacob Roberts is enjoying a much happier chapter – and his romance with Caitlin Frances Connolly is going from strength to strength.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

