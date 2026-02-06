Coronation Street spoilers for Monday, February 9 reveal a huge family discovery for Shona as she finally comes face to face with her dad – while Debbie’s time behind bars takes a seriously uncomfortable turn.

From long-buried secrets to awkward reunions and trouble brewing on more than one front, Weatherfield is anything but quiet. Here’s everything coming up in Coronation Street on Monday.

Shona finds out more about Jodie’s past (Credit: ITV)

1. Shona uncovers a family secret she wasn’t ready for

Shona’s curiosity gets the better of her when she spots Jodie sneaking off yet again and decides to follow her. But she’s not prepared for where it leads – straight to a psychiatric unit. The truth hits home when Jodie introduces Shona to their confused, long-lost dad, finally explaining where she’s been disappearing to.

With emotions running high, Jodie admits she was left to cope alone after their mum walked out, carrying the weight of their dad’s care on her shoulders. Any doubts Shona had melt away as she offers her sister reassurance and support. It’s a reunion full of shock, sadness and relief – and one that’s been a long time coming.

2. Bernie’s past comes back to spark trouble in Coronation Street spoilers

Ryan does a double take when he sees Mal passing through the café on his way to Roy’s flat. Bernie panics, insisting he’s just there to do some electrical work and begging Ryan not to mention their recent hotel mishap.

But secrets rarely stay secret on the cobbles. Bernie later confesses to Gemma that Mal – the man rewiring Roy’s flat – is the same one she hooked up with on a drunken night out. Gemma is stunned and warns Bernie to come clean to Dev before someone else spills the beans. Will Bernie own up, or hope the whole thing quietly blows over?

Lou becomes Debbie’s carer inside (Credit: ITV)

3. Debbie’s prison stay goes from bad to worse

Debbie is trying to find her feet in prison when she’s told she’s being given a fellow inmate to help her out. Any hope of an easy ride vanishes when she realises it’s Lou Michaelis. Sharing space with an old Weatherfield villain is the last thing Debbie needs – and tensions are guaranteed to rise fast.

4. Todd’s evening takes a worrying turn in Coronation Street spoilers

Sarah and George attempt to cheer Todd up with a few drinks and a takeaway, and for a moment it seems to work. But the mood shifts when Todd notices several missed calls from Theo lighting up his phone.

Stepping away to listen to the message, Todd’s expression quickly darkens. Whatever Theo has to say clearly isn’t good news – and it looks like Todd’s troubles are far from over.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

