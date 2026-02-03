Coronation Street welcomes former Emmerdale star Steve Evets in pivotal Shona and Jodie dad role

Former Emmerdale actor Steve Evets has landed a new role on Coronation Street, stepping onto the cobbles as the long-missing father of Jodie Ramsey and Shona Platt.

Soap fans with long memories may recall Steve from his Emmerdale stint in the late 90s, when he appeared as Tom Shepherd in 1998 and 1999. Now, more than two decades on, he’s back on ITV soap – and this time his character is set to have a big impact.

Emmerdale star Steve Evets joins the cast of Coronation Street

Steve Evets has officially joined the Coronation Street cast as the father of Jodie Ramsey and Shona Platt, with spoilers revealing his first scenes will air next week.

His arrival comes as part of Shona’s ongoing search for answers about her family, particularly around Jodie’s childhood and the truth about their dad. Determined to finally understand what happened, Shona pushes forward despite resistance from Jodie.

Before this new role, Steve appeared in Emmerdale in three episodes during the late 90s. However, his Coronation Street character looks set to be far more central to the storyline this time around.

Viewers may also recognise Steve from roles in Gentleman Jack and Brassic, but it’s his return to soap that’s already getting people talking.

Shona tracks down her dad in Coronation Street

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Shona succeeds in tracking down her and Jodie’s father, even though Jodie tries to stop her from digging any further.

Unable to ignore her instincts, Shona follows Jodie and ends up somewhere she never expected – a psychiatric hospital. There, she comes face to face with their estranged father, who is fragile, confused and nothing like the figure she had built up in her mind. Any lingering suspicions Shona has are quickly shaken.

As tensions ease, Jodie finally opens up, revealing the burden she’s carried for years. She explains how their mother walked out, leaving her alone to look after their dad. The truth leaves Shona shocked and emotional as she realises just how much her sister has been through.

What begins as a confrontation slowly turns into understanding. Shona’s anger fades, empathy takes over, and she accepts that Jodie has been telling the truth all along. The sisters share a moment of comfort as Shona reassures Jodie that she doesn’t have to face things on her own anymore.

But with emotions raw and long-held secrets exposed, can Shona really trust Jodie going forward?

