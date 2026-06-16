Ronnie strikes risky deal to pay off Fiona as Jodie takes Carl’s gun in Coronation Street

Tonight’s Coronation Street (Tuesday, June 16) saw a major twist in the ongoing gun drama as Jodie Ramsey secretly took possession of Carl Webster’s missing weapon.

Carl had hidden the gun beneath a car tyre so one of Fiona’s associates could collect it. He believed it would finally bring an end to the dangerous situation. But when the collection went wrong and the gun had vanished, Carl quickly found himself facing even more trouble.

With tensions rising and Fiona refusing to back down, it now looks like Ronnie could be forced to step in and solve the growing crisis before things spiral even further out of control.

Jodie pocketed the gun (Credit: ITV)

Jodie stole Carl’s gun in Coronation Street

The drama at the garage reached new heights this evening as Kevin wrestled with a huge decision over whether to shoot Carl or not.

In an attempt to prove that the gun wasn’t real, Kevin fired it close to Carl, stunned when it actually discharged.

Realising how badly things could have ended, Kevin apologised to Carl. The situation soon came to Debbie’s attention too, with her demanding answers about exactly what Carl had become involved in.

Wanting out of Fiona’s dodgy dealings once and for all, Carl later left the gun hidden beneath a car tyre ready for collection.

But one of Fiona’s men couldn’t find it.

Convinced Carl was deliberately holding onto it and ignoring her calls, Fiona wasted no time confronting him.

What nobody realised, however, was that Jodie Ramsey had already taken the gun. She quietly pocketed it and brought it home, adding it to her growing collection of trophies.

Now under pressure from Fiona to return the missing weapon, Debbie has urged both Carl and Ronnie to track it down before even more trouble lands on their doorstep.

Ronnie tries to fix things (Credit: ITV)

Corrie spoilers reveal Ronnie’s risky deal with Fiona

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Ronnie Bailey comes face-to-face with Fiona and insists he knows nothing about the gun’s whereabouts.

Hoping to protect Debbie and finally put the issue to bed, Ronnie offers Fiona money in an attempt to make the problem disappear.

But Fiona has no interest in taking a payout.

Instead, she reveals she wants something completely different, leaving Ronnie shaken by her response and raising serious questions about what she is really after.

Later, Ronnie tells Debbie that he has handled the situation and reassures her that Fiona won’t be causing any more problems, allowing Debbie to take a well-earned break.

Behind the scenes though, Ronnie is far from confident.

He later confides in Carl and reveals Fiona’s shocking demand, admitting the situation is much more complicated than he first suggested.

As the pressure continues to build, Ronnie is left facing an impossible choice. Just what does Fiona want from him, and how far will he be prepared to go to keep Debbie and the Webster family out of danger?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!