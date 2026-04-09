Katie Price in shock U-turn following whirlwind marriage to husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price seems to have had her fill of jetting back and forth to Dubai to visit husband Lee Andrews.

Now, the model and mum of five has decided she’s “done her bit” and will instead wait for him to come over to the UK.

Only trouble is, reports suggest that Lee has been slapped with a travel ban after allegedly forging his ex’s signature to secure a £200k loan.

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Model Katie Price is back in the UK, and she’s staying put (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price performs U-turn over visits to husband in Dubai

When the pair tied the knot back in January, weeks after meeting, Katie seemed keen on a move to the UAE.

However, after months of living between Dubai and the UK, Katie is back in Blighty and she’s staying put.

Speaking on her The Katie Price Show podcast this week, she declared: “Hopefully Lee will be flying to the UK soon. When he can, he’ll come over and just do normal stuff here.

“I love that I’m back [in the UK]. I’m not going to go to Dubai now for a bit. I’ve done my bit in Dubai and with everything going on there, it’s all quiet and I’ve got things to do back here as well. I still want to sort the house out, work, even though I can work there, I just like being home, everything is here.”

Explaining her U-turn, she also added: “I’ve got five children, I’m not going to just get up and move to Dubai. I want to get to know Lee more before anything. There’s no rush. I don’t know why people are so invested. It’s nobody’s business. I live in West Sussex and that is it.”

Voice of reason sister Sophie countered: “I think it’s because you made it public you are both buying a house there together…” “It’s true,” Katie responded. “But it doesn’t mean to say I’m there all the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

‘It hasn’t even been sunny!’

When she is there, she added that it’s not like the sun-soaked holiday pics you see on social media.

“Where I’ve been in Dubai, it hasn’t even been sunny, it’s been raining!” she complained.

“When I go to Dubai, I don’t look at it like a holiday, I don’t do all the holiday stuff… People always look at Dubai as pool parties, there are pool parties and you get those sides where it looks rich and people pose with flash cars.

“But when I go there, it’s not like how you see it on Instagram, I do normal stuff. What I would do here, it’s the same there.”

Read more: Katie Price fires back over concerns about her safety with husband Lee Andrews

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