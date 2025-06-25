Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid channeled her inner Mean Girl today (June 25) as she slipped into a bright pink dress to host the show.

As any fan of the cult classic Lindsay Lohan film will know, on Wednesdays, the Plastics – the girl gang Lindsay’s character is desperate to be a part of – wear pink.

And, with today being a Wednesday, 54-year-old Susanna followed the mantra on GMB…

Susanna Reid hosted Good Morning Britain alongside Martin Lewis today (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid sets pulses racing in pink dress

Posting a picture of her hot pink dress after the show, Susanna shared: “ON WEDNESDAY! We wear pink!”

The caption also revealed where the dress was from – the Sandra dress, £225, by Irish brand Fee G – and gave the star the chance to thank her glam squad.

That’s more like it!

The comments section was awash with flame emojis, signalling that a lot of Susanna’s followers thought she looked as hot as the colour of the dress.

Many also commented on the star’s toned and tanned pins, with some commenting: “Legs!” accompanied by a number of fire emojis.

Susanna’s on fire

“Well that’s my Wednesday off to a good start,” said one follower.

Another declared: “OMG woah!!”

“I’ve been critical of Susanna for wearing long dresses and trousers, so today I say, that’s more like it! Looking fabulous,” another declared. “Gorgeous, simply gorgeous,” another fan declared.

“Very pretty dress on an absolutely beautiful woman,” another added.

Her GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins was among those liking the post.

‘I feel fantastic’

Slender Susanna recently offered an insight into her diet and fitness, explaining that she “barely” does any exercise.

She told Woman & Home: “I barely do any exercise. It’s the one casualty of my current work-life balance. Like everyone, I can spend an hour on the sofa doom-scrolling, and if I got myself into gear, I could go to the gym for that hour. I just physically find it impossible. I don’t have the energy.”

Last summer she also reflected on the changes in her weight and health since giving up alcohol.

“I prefer life alcohol-free. It’s tiring and the hangxiety got to me. I don’t feel like I can plough on after pints of Guinness the night before.

“It turned out that I was at the upper end of my BMI and, I have to admit, I’d been feeling a little heavy for a while. I’ve lost a stone and a half since then and I feel fantastic.”

