GMB host announces ‘special baby news’ as Susanna Reid offers her ‘congratulations’

During Tuesday morning’s (May 20) GMB, host Richard Arnold shared exciting baby news with viewers that left Susanna Reid gushing.

The showbiz presenter was joined by main hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna, who were also enthusiastic about the announcement.

GMB host Susanna Reid congratulates ‘special baby news’

After previously exclusively revealing that Mummy Pig, the mother of cartoon character Peppa Pig, was pregnant back in February, Arnold issued an update.

“I have some baby news for you, what a beautiful day it is today. Now, as you know, I’ve interviewed Hollywood stars, music icons, sporting legends but the nation has been gripped by my biggest ever exclusive chat with Mummy Pig, when she announced, if you remember, her pregnancy back in February,” he said.

“Over 60 million of you on TikTok have been following Mummy Pig and the rest of the pig family while they get ready to welcome their new addition. This was the interview where it all started.”

Arnold continued: “Since then, Mummy, Daddy and Baby Pig painted Battersea Power Station pink as they revealed the gender of their baby. Peppa and George will be welcoming a little sister and now, it brings me great joy to announce that she’s here!”

Susanna Reid gushed over the wholesome news, sharing: “Aww, congratulations!”

Arnold insisted the “beautiful” announcement was shared by Daddy Pig. He showed off a photo of Peppa’s brand-new baby sister Evie, who was named after Mummy Pig’s Aunt Evie. Evie was born at 5:34 am this morning.

Susanna asked Arnold if he knew the baby’s weight, which he didn’t. He joked: “It might be a little bit invasive to ask at this stage.”

‘Welcome to the world’

“Awe love it. Welcome, baby pig,” one user wrote on X.

“Woof! Yay, welcome to the squeaky, snuggly world, little Evie!” another person shared.

“Aw, she’s proper lovely! Welcome to the world, little Evie – hope she’s got her mum’s sense of humour and her dad’s cheek!” a third remarked.

“My daughter Evie has turned six today and this has made her day,” a fourth said.

