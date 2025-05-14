GMB viewers split over Martin Lewis’ appearance amid ‘car crash interview’

GMB viewers were today left divided as Martin Lewis made his return as co-host on the ITV programme.

Viewers of Wednesday’s (May 14) episode saw Money Saving Expert star Martin appear alongside regular presenter Susanna Reid.

But while not everyone was enthused to see Martin back on screen for GMB, others applauded his passionate grilling of an MP – and urged him to “keep shouting”.

Martin Lewis made his return to GMB today alongside Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis proves divisive on GMB today

In the earlier stages of today’s show, several users on X grumbled about seeing Martin sitting next to Susanna again.

“God not Martin presenting #gmb,” one social media user moaned.

Others expressed concern at being able to understand what Martin was saying.

“I appreciate them having Martin Lewis on to give advice, but by God he speaks so fast #GMB,” a viewer posted.

While another agreed: #GMB My goodness, Martin Lewis can’t half speak fast. When he gets going it’s hard to keep up with him. Top knowledgeable guy though. Not moaning, just noting.”

And in anticipation of the telly star’s full-hearted addresses, another onlooker complained: “I think it’s too early for Martin Lewis’ shouty advice and screamy graphs #gmb.”

However, the tide of social media opinion quickly changed as Martin got worked up over Government cuts.

Martin Lewis became very animated while questioning MP Pat McFadden (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

In particular, he seethed over winter fuel payment criteria with Cabinet Minister Pat McFadden, and comprehensively took apart policy strategy.

Many of those watching at home were impressed with Martin’s impassioned display.

“Pat McFadden car crash of an interview with Martin Lewis, well done Mr Lewis #gmb,” one X user congratulated him.

“#gmb @MartinSLewis fair play he knows what he is talking about. I’ve never seen him so angry. Keep shouting Martin because it’s the only way they are going to listen,” wrote another.

.@martinSLewis challenges Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden about how the government haven’t done enough for the 700,000 pensioners who fulfil the criteria for the winter fuel payment. pic.twitter.com/sV6ge7viMC — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 14, 2025

A third claimed: “Martin Lewis just ripped him a new one over #WinterFuel allowance #gmb.”

Martin Lewis, you’re too good.

A fourth proclaimed: “Martin Lewis, you’re too good. #GMB.”

And a fifth, making use of flame emojis, assessed Martin Lewis as being ‘on fire’.

Read more: Martin Lewis’ ‘squeaky clean image under threat’ as emotional Angellica Bell ‘bruised’ by Money Show ‘axe’

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.