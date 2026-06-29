Joan Collins and St Tropez is the glamorous pairing fans did not know they needed this week, as the screen legend shared chic new holiday snaps from the South of France.

The Dynasty star, 93, posted the photos on Instagram during the heatwave sweeping across western Europe. Her husband Percy Gibson, 61, joined her for the sunny escape.

Joan wore a black and white striped one-piece swimsuit. She added a straw hat, sunglasses and a silver heart-shaped necklace.

In one snap, she smiled at the camera while sipping an iced coffee. In another, Percy wrapped a towel around her after her dip in the pool.

She also shared a cosy photo of the couple lying on a double bed. Another image showed Joan in a white and blue patterned dress.

Joan Collins’ St Tropez update came with a very relatable heatwave confession

Joan kept her caption honest as well as glamorous. She wrote: “Beating the heat in St. Tropez!

John Rainford/ SplashNews.com

Joan Collins has wowed in a string of holiday snaps (Credit: Admedia Photo / SplashNews.com)

“When it’s 33C (92F) in the South of France it’s best to rely on hand fans, sunglasses, and lots of water! Nevertheless we are having a good time.”

What keeps Joan Collins in St Tropez looking this fabulous at 93?

Joan has often spoken about the habits that help her feel good. Gratitude sits at the centre of it all.

“I just love life,” Joan told The Independent at Variety’s Women of Power event. “I wake up every morning and breathe the air, try to get a good night’s sleep, drink lots of water and take care of myself.”

That upbeat outlook has become part of her appeal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joan Collins (@joancollinsdbe)

She has also shared one firm rule about food. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, she said: “Never, not before I go to bed,” when asked about snacking.

Joan Collins stuns in sun-soaked St Tropez

Joan then explained exactly why. “I believe our body is a factory; it needs to be fed the right things. If you have a great car, you don’t put inferior petrol into it.

“I’m very fussy about what I eat.”

Exercise still matters to her too. She just keeps the routine low-key and realistic.

“I work out with my trainer a couple of times a week,” she previously told The Telegraph. “Just basic Pilates-type exercises rather than using one of those Pilates machines.”

Walking, however, is another story. “It bores me,” she admitted. “I’ll walk around my apartment tweaking the flowers, but that’s about it.”

Joan and Percy looked relaxed, loved-up and completely in sync as they soaked up the sun in St Tropez.

Read more: The One Show viewers left stunned by Joan Collins’ appearance at 93

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