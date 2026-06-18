Coronation Street theory suggests Liam Connor is really behind Theo’s death

Theo Silverton’s killer is finally set to be unmasked in Coronation Street next week, with a dramatic dinner party expected to reveal exactly what happened to the abusive Theo.

As the mystery reaches its climax, suspicion continues to fall on several Weatherfield residents. But while Gary Windass remains one of the main suspects, some fans are now convinced the real culprit could be someone nobody is expecting – Liam Connor.

Kit is certain Gary killed Theo (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass remains a leading Theo murder suspect

Gary Windass is one of six official suspects in the Theo Silverton murder investigation. He’s alongside Todd, Summer, George, Christina and Danielle.

Much of the evidence uncovered so far has painted Gary in a suspicious light. He told police he was at the builder’s yard when Theo died. But, that version of events was undermined by a photo taken by Tim and Sally.

Gary also deleted CCTV footage from the yard, while a flashback shown to viewers revealed him standing at the top of the scaffolding holding a weapon and looking down at Theo’s body.

He’s clearly keeping secrets about what happened that night too. And, Sarah Platt appears to know more than she’s letting on.

With the truth finally set to emerge during next week’s dinner party, Gary will be right at the centre of the drama. However, there’s still one major question hanging over the mystery. Did he actually kill Theo, or did he arrive after Theo was already dead?

Did Liam kill him? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street theory suggests Liam Connor could be Theo’s killer

There are several possibilities when it comes to Gary’s involvement. He may have killed Theo himself, he may be protecting the real killer, or he may simply have found himself at the scene under unfortunate circumstances.

Now, a Coronation Street fan theory has put forward a very different suspect – Liam Connor.

According to the theory, Liam could have been responsible for Theo’s death, with Gary and Sarah then stepping in to help cover up what happened.

If that were the case, it would explain why Gary has been so determined to keep the truth hidden, particularly from Maria, who would undoubtedly be devastated and worried if she discovered Liam was involved.

Sharing their prediction on Facebook, one convinced fan wrote: “It’s Liam, Gary hides the evidence.”

With Theo’s killer finally set to be revealed next week, viewers do not have long to wait to find out whether Gary is guilty. Or, whether Liam Connor could be at the centre of Weatherfield’s latest murder shock.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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