BBC shares statement addressing claims Janette Manrara has been ‘axed’ from Strictly spin-off It Takes Two

BBC has issued a statement about Janette Manrara’s alleged axe from the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two.

Over the last few weeks, Strictly Come Dancing has been making headlines as reports surfaced suggesting the show was about to undergo a huge cast shake-up.

And recently, it was claimed that Janette and Fleur East had been axed from It Takes Two – but the Beeb has now shut down the rumours.

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The BBC have responded to Janette and Fleur’s ‘axe’ claims (Credit: BBC)

BBC denies Janette Manrara’s Strictly ‘axe’

Janette originally joined Strictly as a pro in 2013 before becoming co-host of It Takes Two in 2021. Fleur meanwhile, joined the It Takes Two family in 2023.

But The Sun reported this weekend (March 21) that amid the alleged cast cull, Janette and Fleur have been ‘axed’ – something the BBC has denied.

“Fans will be stunned that this bloodbath is continuing, but bosses are determined to overhaul the show completely,” an industry source told the publication.

They added: “Nobody feels safe right now and there’s a real drive behind the scenes to usher in a fresh era after all the recent drama.”

However, the BBC has now shared a statement regarding the ‘axe’ claims.

A BBC spokesperson said: “It is factually incorrect to claim that either has been ‘axed’. Plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

Karen confirmed her exit recently (Credit: BBC)

Who is rumoured to be leaving Strictly?

But there is already a huge shake-up happening on Strictly this year. Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be replaced as hosts. And it was suggested the BBC have seven names in the running.

However, recently, reports surfaced that a few professional dancers will be bidding goodbye to the show.

Dancers included in the reported axe are;, Kayta Jones, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Michelle Tsiakkas, and Nadiya Bychkova.

This weekend though, the longest-serving female professional dancer, Karen Hauer confirmed that she decided to leave the series. Her decision comes after weeks of rumours that she had been axed.

In a video statement, an emotional Karen vowed to “never stop dancing”. She also confirmed that it was her decision to leave the series.

Read more: Rylan Clark favourite to host Strictly Come Dancing as he picks co-host he’s ‘very keen’ to be paired with

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