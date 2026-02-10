Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec supported by co-stars following joint family update: ‘Our hearts could not be more full’

Strictly stars Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have issued an adorable new update surrounding their daughter.

The married couple, who tied the knot in 2017, share a two-year-old daughter, Lyra-Rose. Currently, the family is on Strictly Come Dancing Live! Tour across the UK, and so far, they are having a blast.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share one daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jannette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec in wholesome family update

In a joint Instagram post shared today (February 10), the pair posted a video clip of Lyra watching her father enter the stage with his 2025 dance partner, La Voix.

La Voix and Aljaz could be seen directly waving over at Lyra as she watched and waved back.

“This [is] what it’s all about for us,” they wrote in their caption, adding the praying hands emoji.

“Having the little one watching us do what we love and smiling, dancing, the whole way. Our hearts could not be more full,” they added with the white heart emoji.

‘Beautiful parenting’

The sweet post certainly didn’t go unnoticed by their followers, who immediately took to the comments section to offer their support.

Pregnant pro dancer Dianne Buswell wrote three red heart emoji. Meanwhile, fellow Strictly star Gorka Marquez shared three heart eyes emoji.

“She’ll be proud of her Mum and Dad,” one user wrote.

“This is so cute. Her mum and dad’s biggest cheerleader!” another person shared.

“What wonderful memories you are giving Lyra. Beautiful parenting,” a third remarked.

“So special. Showing her that you can absolutely smash life !!!! I just know that she’s one incredibly proud little girlie,” a fourth said.

A fifth echoed: “It’s so lovely to see Lyra watching the show. She must have been really excited!”

Tonight, the Strictly Live! Tour will continue in Nottingham before wrapping up later this week at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Janette Manrara on raising her daughter Since welcoming Lyra into the world, Janette Manrara has been vocal about being a first-time mum and raising her daughter. While speaking to HELLO! in 2024, the It Takes Two host opened up about her bond with her child. Janette Manrara doesn’t want daughter ‘to feel that she needs to be perfect’ “I think we’re so scared to get it wrong, I know I was as a little girl. I put a lot of pressure on myself, and I wanted to get that full scholarship and get into that dance school or get the audition. It’s hard when you’re constantly applying that pressure of ‘don’t muck it up,'” she said, referring to her own childhood. She added: “Even me as a mum, I’m like, ‘It’s okay, I’m not going to get it right all of the time and when [Lyra is] growing up, she’s going to hit 40 walls on the way and that’s okay’,” Janette continued. “I don’t want her to feel that she needs to be perfect, or that she needs to be a type of woman or a type of person. I just want her to be and experience life and go grow up in a world that makes her feel like everything is okay, however she wants to explore that.” ‘It changes everything’ Meanwhile, while speaking to Digital Spy at the Best’s Heroes Awards in 2023, Janette Manrara gushed over her daughter. “She’s incredible. She’s the best, best baby. I think we really lucked out because she sleeps alright, she doesn’t cry a lot and she’s just happy, she smiles all the time,” she said. In fact, Janette insisted her little one strengthened her marriage to hubby Aljaz Skorjanec. “I was already in love with him before but to see him now. He’s such a good father to Lyra. It changes everything and takes our relationship to the next level,” she said. “He’s doing daddy daycare at the moment whilst I’m down in London filming It Takes Two. So there’s lots of FaceTimes and lots of videos going forward to see how she’s doing.”

