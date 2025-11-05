Strictly star Janette Manrara shares ‘tough’ update as she reveals reason for absence

Strictly star Janette Manrara has issued a health update following her absence from It Takes Two.

The former pro dancer currently hosts the Strictly’s companion show every week alongside Fleur East.

However, the 41-year-old has had to step away recently due to an unfortunate illness.

Janette has been away from our screens recently (Credit: Instagram Story)

Strictly star Janette Manrara opens up about illness

In an Instagram Story shared on Tuesday (November 4), Janette posted a video where her voice was clearly croaky.

“Hi everyone, that’s what I sound like right now. I’ve got a bit of a bug going on the last couple of days,” she said.

“I barely had a voice this morning and barely had one last night, but it’s slowly coming back. I’ve been quiet on my socials because I’ve been looking after Lyra on my own, feeling unwell.”

Janette and husband Aljaz Skorjanec share a two-year-old daughter, Lyra Rose. In the same Story, she praised her toddler’s behaviour while she was unwell.

“Looking after a two-year-old when you’re feeling unwell, it’s tough! I’m trying not to talk, although I came on to do this,” she admitted.

“I’m trying to not talk to save my voice, but not talking when you’re looking after a two-year-old is near impossible. So, I just wanted to come on and say hi.”

Janette concluded: “Also, it’s that time of the year, people are getting sick, colds are happening. So if you are a parent or carer and you’re feeling unwell, looking after your little ones, we’ve got this!”

Janette has admitted she is feeling better (Credit: Instagram Story)

Janette is ‘feeling better’

However, things appear to have improved for Janette. In a new Story shared today (November 5), she admitted she was “feeling better”, stating her voice had improved.

While filming herself in the car, Janette revealed she was on her way to the opticians with Lyra.

She did not mention whether she would be appearing on It Takes Two tonight. That said, according to the TV Guide schedule, she is set to host the show at 6.30 pm on BBC Two.

