Strictly’s Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec share heartfelt parenting statement: ‘It’s not easy’

Strictly Come Dancing favourites Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have shared a powerful joint message with fans as they opened up about the highs and challenges of parenthood and their careers.

The couple welcomed their first child, Lyra Rose, in 2023.

They have since been balancing life on tour with the demands of raising a child, and now they’re sharing their story in a deeply personal way.

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec share personal statement

Marking Mother’s Day on March 30, Janette revealed a short film the couple made.

Titled Dancing Through Change, it chronicles their journey as new parents while maintaining their roles in the spotlight.

“Happy Mother’s Day!” Janette wrote alongside a close-up snapshot of Lyra. “This photo was taken while we were on tour with @rememberingtour, while It Takes Two was also on, and Lyra was only 3 months old.”

The couple’s emotional film delves into the realities of co-parenting while both partners are working.

“This has been a passionate topic for us for quite some time,” Janette explained. “This short film is about empowering parents and about breaking stereotypes. It’s not easy to co-parent when both are working… but it’s not impossible.”

In their joint statement, Janette and Aljaž shared the core message of their journey.

“That you can have a career, and still be a good parent. This is for all the mothers who constantly doubt, for the fathers who want to let go of stereotypes, and for all the children that we are raising to see both parents working together as a team… There is no one way system, there is only love.”

Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

The overwhelmingly positive reception prompted the couple to announce a special screening event for the film, followed by an intimate Q&A session.

“EXCITING NEWS!” Janette gushed on Instagram. “Due to the incredible response, we have decided to host a private screening. We want to give you the opportunity to join us!”

She invited fans to enter a giveaway by finishing the sentence: “I love being a mum, but…” and sharing what resonated most from the film.

Janette also gave a heartfelt shout-out to their supporters.

“We cannot wait to see you there! We hope that this film gives all the working parents out there strength and love to keep doing the incredible job they are doing with their children,” she gushed. Janette added: “We got this!”

Fans quickly flooded the comments to support the couple.

“We cannot wait for this!! So proud of you both!” one fan gushed.

Another agreed: “This looks so exciting to watch! I’m extremely proud of you both!”

“Such a beautiful couple, can’t wait to see you guys at The Forum in Bath,” a third commented.

“My favourite couple. I adore both of you,” another fan echoed.

