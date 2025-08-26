Strictly star Janette Manrara has been supported by her followers after she paid tribute to the late Caroline Flack in a touching post.

Currently, Janette is playing the iconic role of Roxie Hart in the UK musical Chicago. The role was previously portrayed by Caroline Flack in London’s West End.

The former Love Island host also won the hearts of the nation on Strictly in 2014, where she and Pasha Kovalev took home the Glitterball Trophy.

Caroline tragically died at age 40 in February 2020, after taking her own life. To honour the beloved presenter, Janette took to Instagram and shared a performance of herself singing as Roxie.

Caroline won Strictly in 2014 (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara pays tribute to Caroline Flack

It Takes Two host Janette appeared sitting on top of a piano as she showed off her impressive vocals to Funny Honey.

“Really nervous about sharing this, not only because it’s me just singing on the piano, but also because it’s a small homage to a dear friend that I loved deeply,” she wrote in her caption, adding the white heart emoji.

“Last week playing Roxie Hart.… I’ll miss her. It’s been an honour,” Janette added.

While she didn’t mention Caroline Flack’s name, many associated the performance with the late star. A video (see below) of Caroline shows her singing the song, while also dressed in black, sat atop a piano.

Janette’s final performance as Roxie will take place this Saturday (August 30) at The Lowry in Salford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

‘Shed a tear’

Following the emotional post, Janette’s showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“Aww sis. She would love. You sound amazing,” former Strictly contestant Ashley Roberts wrote.

“Aww @carolineflack. You sound amazing wow xxxxx,” Scarlett Moffatt added.

“This reminds me of @carolineflack. I shed a tear. You’re so talented,” Oti Mabuse shared.

“Oh my darling you. Sensational,” Johannes Radebe said.

“This always brought me to tears. So proud of you always! You were born to be Roxie! Keep smashing life, soak up every second in the last week,” one fan wrote.

Read more: Strictly star Janette Manrara ‘very excited’ as she confirms BBC Morning Live return

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.