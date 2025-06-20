Strictly Come Dancing favourite Janette Manrara has revealed she’s heading back to host BBC’s Morning Live.

The dancer shot to fame when she joined the glitzy dancing show back in 2013. After 8 years, Janette quit the programme

But it’s fair to say she has remained booked and busy since – from hosting It Strictly spin-off, Takes Two, to currently playing Roxie Hart in the Chicago UK Tour.

And this week, Janette left her fans delighted when she revealed she was heading back to front an episode of Morning Live next week.

Janette is heading back to Morning Live (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Janette Manrara confirms return to Morning Live

On Friday (June 20) Janette paid a visit to the BBC Morning Live studio, to chat about her new role in the Chicago UK Tour.

And viewers will be getting used to seeing Janette on the BBC show, as next week she is taking on hosting duties.

Taking to her Instagram after the show, Janette shared a slew of snaps from her trip to Morning Live.

In the caption, she announced: “Nice to be back visiting my @bbcmorninglive family. Talked about @chicagoonstage, work/life balance as a parent, and @bbcstrictly coming up soon!

“Great little catch up. Very excited to be back for hosting duties next Wednesday too! See you then.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Fans ‘so happy to see Janette back’

As expected, Strictly star Janette’s news went down a treat with her 599k Instagram followers.

One person gushed: “So happy to see you back on the chair.”

Someone else added: “Can’t wait to watch you again on Wednesday back where you belong !!!”

A third chimed in: “So lovely to have you back. You are smashing it.”

Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter in 2023 (Credit: ITV)

Janette and Aljaz

With Janette’s career going from strength to strength, the same can also be said for her personal life.

After meeting at a dance studio in London, Janette started dancing with fellow Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec. The pair got engaged in 2015, and taking the next step, Janette and Aljaz tied the knot in 2017.

In 2023, Janette and Aljaz welcomed their first child, Lyra Rose.

Read more: Janette Manrara felt like a ‘single mum’ raising her daughter amid husband Aljaz’s absence

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.