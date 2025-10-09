Strictly: It Takes Two viewers were left fuming last night (Wednesday, October 8) as Fleur East was forced to apologise after Alexis Warr ‘swore’ during the show.

New pro Alexis, 25, and her celeb dance partner, George Clarke, 25, were on the show to discuss last weekend’s performance and their upcoming routine.

George and Alexis were on the show last night (Credit: BBC)

Alexis Warr ‘swears’ on It Takes Two

Speaking about his performance on Saturday’s show (October 4), George admitted he “blacked out” and didn’t remember much of it.

George and Alexis danced a paso doble to Ruelle’s Game of Survival during last weekend’s Strictly.

They picked up a score of 30 for their routine, placing them joint second on the leaderboard.

“I feel like the enjoyment came afterwards. I kind of blacked out during. We got to the end of the routine and I thought that was the best we have done it,” he said.

Alexis then chimed in, saying: “I knew right away that he was locked in from the very beginning. I was like: ‘Yes, George!’ And I almost forgot to go, I was like: ‘Oh, wait, crap! I have to move!’, because I noticed he was immediately locked in, in character.”

Fleur was forced to apologise (Credit: BBC)

Viewers fume as Fleur East apologises

Turning to the camera, Fleur then said: “Sorry for the language. You [Alexis] just got very excited! We just get very excited!”

The interview then continued. However, some viewers were left baffled over the fact that Fleur had apologised for Alexis’ use of the word crap.

“Is ‘crap’ a curse/swear word now? Fleur just had to apologise when one of the professional dancers said this ‘offensive’ word on #ItTakesTwo,” one viewer tweeted.

“Alexis saying crap and them having to apologise ridiculous,” another fumed.

“Why the apology for saying ‘crap’, bloody wet wipe!” a third wrote.

Strictly fans ‘so upset’ for George ahead of Movie Week

On Sunday’s results show (October 5), it was revealed that George and Alexis will be dancing to the tune of K-Pop Demon Hunter’s song, Soda Pop. It was later revealed that the song would be performed as part of their Couple’s Choice routine.

Fans were left fuming, with many arguing that George should have chosen a song that meant something to him, or paid tribute to his mum’s health battle following her encephalitis diagnosis.

George’s mum was diagnosed with encephalitis – a serious brain inflammation caused by viral infections or autoimmune conditions – back in 2015. It can lead to seizures and can be fatal.

“Need to have a word with the Strictly producers because WHY are you giving George a COUPLE’S CHOICE to a song that HE DOESN’T EVEN KNOW,” one viewer fumed.

“A couple’s choice is meant to be a song and dance close to them where they have the chance to tell their story… so [bleep]ed off,” another said.

“MAKING GEORGE DO HIS COUPLE’S CHOICE TO SODA POP ????? I’m sorry that’s genuinely made me so angry and upset for him, he can’t do it for his mum and encephalitis or dance to Arthur it’s literally called couple’s CHOICE, it makes no sense when soda pop is a salsa song,” a third tweeted.

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 11 at 6.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Strictly: It Takes Two continues tonight (Thursday, October 9) at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

