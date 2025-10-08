Strictly fans have been left gutted for George Clarke ahead of this weekend’s edition of the hit BBC show.

The song Strictly stars George and partner Alexis Warr will be dancing to this weekend has been revealed. And it’s safe to say, fans aren’t happy.

Alexis and George are through to Movie Week but fans are unconvinced over their song (Credit: BBC)

George Clarke and Alexis’ Movie Week song revealed

Sitting with Claudia Winkleman and their fellow cast members on Sunday night, Alexis revealed that they’ll be dancing to a song from a Netflix film this Saturday (October 11).

“Are you ready?” Alexis asked George when Claudia told them to reveal their song choice for Movie Week.

“We are going to be dancing to K-Pop Demon Hunters, and we’re dancing to Soda Pop,” Alexis said.

“Yes!” a baffled George exclaimed, drawing big laughs from the audience and his co-stars.

“Get in, my favourite! That is such fantastic news,” he joked.

Yesterday (Tuesday, October 7), the official Strictly social media accounts revealed that Alexis and George’s routine will be a Couple’s Choice. And fans are not happy that George will be dancing his Couple’s Choice to the Netflix bop.

George and Alexis are dancing to Soda Pop this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume over George and Alexis’ song choice

Many viewers were of the opinion that he should have danced to something to pay tribute to his mum and her battle with encephalitis.

George’s mum was diagnosed with encephalitis – a serious brain inflammation caused by viral infections or autoimmune conditions – back in 2015. It can lead to seizures and can be fatal.

George once explained on TikTok that his mum was given a 20% chance of survival after her diagnosis. She now lives with no sense of smell, taste, and has “little to no long-term memory”.

Others fumed that George couldn’t dance to a song by his close pal and fellow content creator, Arthur Hill.

“Need to have a word with the Strictly producers because WHY are you giving George a COUPLE’S CHOICE to a song that HE DOESN’T EVEN KNOW,” one viewer fumed. “A couple’s choice is meant to be a song and dance close to them where they have the chance to tell their story… so [bleep]ed off.”

“So upset for George what the [bleep] he should’ve got given a salsa/samba for that song instead of them wasting his couple’s choice dance on week 3 to a song he doesn’t even know,” another fumed.

‘So upset for George’

The angry comments didn’t stop there though.

“MAKING GEORGE DO HIS COUPLE’S CHOICE TO SODA POP ????? I’m sorry that’s genuinely made me so angry and upset for him, he can’t do it for his mum and encephalitis or dance to Arthur it’s literally called couple’s CHOICE, it makes no sense when soda pop is a salsa song,” a third said.

“George being the first celeb to do a couple’s choice this season of #strictly and he’s doing it to soda pop for K-Pop Demon Hunters,” a fourth grumbled.

There was a bit of positivity from some fans, though.

“George and Alexis wronged [crying emojis]. They’ll still somehow find a way to make Soda Pop good tho,” one fan commented on the official Strictly Instagram.

“Interesting that Soda Pop is a Couple’s Choice! Excited to see what Alexis is gonna bring to the table choreo-wise,” another said.

Strictly continues on Saturday, October 11 at 6.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

