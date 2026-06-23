As Sarah and Gary cover up Theo’s death, 5 Coronation Street theories on what happens next

Sarah Platt killed Theo Silverton in a huge Coronation Street twist that aired on Monday (June 22), but could the truth soon come back to haunt her?

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, June 23), Gary admitted to Sarah that he hadn’t gone through with telling Maria what really happened. But there was another shock in store when Todd became convinced that Gary was Theo’s killer, completely unaware of what had actually taken place.

With Sarah now carrying the weight of a deadly secret, fans have already started sharing their predictions for what might happen next. Here are five theories on where the storyline could be heading.

Will Sarah receive a prison sentence? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Sarah Theo murder theory 1. Sarah going to prison

One major theory is that Sarah’s actions could eventually catch up with her, resulting in a prison sentence.

Actress Tina O’Brien recently hinted that this outcome could be on the cards, explaining: “She could be going to prison this time. If she’d have called the police straight away and explained what happened, she would have been in a much better situation, because it was clearly not pre meditated, it was a situation where she felt she had no other choice. But to cover it up, to actively cover something up, she knows that she crossed a line that she can’t come back from.”

A fan also posed the question online: “Will Sarah go to prison for killing Theo?”

2. Gary taking responsibility

Gary has already shown just how far he’s prepared to go for Sarah, even helping to cover up a murder.

Given his own dark past, some viewers think Gary could decide to take the blame himself. If that happened, Sarah could avoid punishment while Gary finally faces consequences for his previous actions.

One worried fan wrote on X: “I hope Gary isn’t gonna take the rap for Sarah.”

Sarah believes she killed him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Sarah Theo murder theory 3. Somebody else finished Theo off

Another theory suggests Sarah might not have delivered the fatal blow after all.

While Sarah told Gary that Theo was definitely dead, some fans believe Gary may have left to retrieve the weapon without properly checking Theo himself. If Theo was still alive in those moments, somebody else could have finished the job.

One viewer shared: “Also part of me is like I feel there’s more to it? Maybe he was still alive and hit again by someone else?? I don’t want my girl Sarah getting sent down or thinking she’s a killer, also wonder if Corrie will revisit her mental health storyline? That would be interesting.”

4. Nobody ever gets caught

Soap killers usually end up being exposed eventually, but there are always exceptions.

Some fans reckon Gary may have covered Sarah’s tracks so effectively that nobody will ever be able to connect her to Theo’s death. If that proves true, the crime could remain unsolved despite suspicions mounting.

One viewer predicted: “Sarah will never go to prison or be found out as Theo’s killer unless Tina O’Brien is leaving. Which means this murder will never be properly solved by Lisa or Kit.”

Others have suggested that if DC Kit Green discovers the truth, he could choose to protect Sarah rather than report her.

One fan commented: “So we can all agree Sarah being the killer (like she’d have the muscle to knock him over the bars) will mean Kit could get her off free, meaning there is no real justice for Todd in this bc he is going to take Sarah’s side too unless Tina is planning to leave.”

Will Jodie help Sarah out? (Credit: ITV)

5. Jodie gives Sarah an alibi

Another fan theory centres around Jodie and the attack on Sarah that same night.

Some viewers think Sarah could use what happened to strike a deal. In return for keeping quiet about Jodie attacking her, Jodie could provide Sarah with an alibi connected to Theo’s death.

One fan suggested: “As I said months ago, Sarah can make a deal with Jodie. Jodie gives Sarah an alibi & Sarah doesn’t turn Jodie in for hitting her. Jodie can say she was scared of those thugs & ran. Sarah can say she was unconscious on the floor at the time of death & Jodie can corroborate.”

Whatever happens next, Sarah’s secret is already causing problems, and with Todd pointing the finger at Gary, the fallout from Theo’s death looks set to create even more drama in the weeks ahead. Whether Sarah faces justice, escapes punishment or discovers there’s more to Theo’s death than she realised, fans are watching closely to see which theory proves correct.

Read more: Theo’s murderer revealed in Coronation Street as ITVX episode confirms multiple residents involved in death

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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