Coronation Street fans outraged by Theo killer reveal as Sarah’s secret comes to light

Last night’s Coronation Street episode (Monday, June 22) left viewers stunned as Sarah Platt was finally exposed as the person who killed Theo Silverton, in a dramatic flashback that nobody saw coming.

In the shock scenes, Sarah was shown striking Theo with a pole, sending him flying from the scaffolding and crashing to the ground. Gary Windass then stepped in to help her cover up what had happened. Despite the huge twist, many fans have been left far from impressed with the reveal.

Sarah bumped off Theo (Credit: ITV)

Sarah bumped off Theo in Coronation Street

On the cobbles, Sarah found herself struggling to keep control as everything around her started to spiral. Old tensions resurfaced and suspicion refused to go away, no matter how hard she tried to push it down.

Kit Green had gone all out planning what he believed would be the perfect romantic dinner with Sarah, even quietly hoping it could end in a proposal. But those plans quickly began to unravel when Sarah cancelled their lunch to meet Gary at the yard instead. Kit immediately picked up on the frosty atmosphere between them and could not shake the feeling something was not right.

Things got even more uncomfortable later at the pub when Sarah invited Todd and Summer along, prompting Kit to respond by bringing Gary and Maria into the mix. What should have been a relaxed drink quickly turned into a tense and overcrowded gathering.

At the dinner party, Maria then took things further by raising a toast before dropping a bombshell suggestion that Gary and Sarah had secretly been involved for weeks. The accusation landed heavily and instantly shifted the mood.

Sarah then hit breaking point after cutting her hand on broken glass. The shock triggered vivid flashbacks to April 23rd and the night Theo Silverton died.

In her memory, she was back up on the scaffolding confronting Theo as a heated argument spiralled out of control. In a moment of rage, she hit him with a pole and he fell. Panicked, she then called Gary, who helped her cover up what had taken place.

Back in the present, Gary stormed out, determined to tell Maria everything, while Sarah was left facing the fallout of what had been exposed.

Sarah killed Theo (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans disappointed with Sarah reveal

Coronation Street fans had been waiting months to discover who killed Theo Silverton, only to find out the murderer was Sarah. She was not even one of the six official suspects.

Many viewers now believe the decision to make Sarah the killer was the wrong one, insisting someone else should have been revealed instead.

Discussing the twist on Facebook, one person wrote: “No, should have been Gary Windass.”

Another commented: “What a anticlimax, is it the best they could come up with?”

A third asked: “When was she mentioned in the line up ? Bit far fetched.”

A fourth person added: “No, I wanted it to be his wife.”

Whether fans agree with the twist or not, Sarah is now officially a Coronation Street killer, meaning she has now been involved in two deaths on the cobbles.

Read more: Theo’s murderer revealed in Coronation Street as ITVX episode confirms multiple residents involved in death

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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