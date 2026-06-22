As Sarah is unmasked as Theo’s killer, Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien teases future on cobbles

Coronation Street finally revealed who killed Theo Silverton during tonight’s episode (Monday, June 22). And, the answer will leave many viewers stunned.

After weeks of speculation, flashback scenes confirmed that both Gary Windass and Sarah Platt were caught up in the events surrounding Theo’s death. While Gary played a major role in helping to hide what happened, it was Sarah who was responsible for Theo’s fatal fall.

With the truth now out, questions are mounting over what this means for Sarah’s future on the Street. And, whether she can keep her deadly secret hidden for much longer.

Sarah killed Theo (Credit: ITV)

Sarah revealed as Theo’s killer in Coronation Street

Kit Green had planned what he hoped would be a special romantic meal with Sarah and was quietly considering taking their relationship to the next level. But things quickly went off course. Sarah cancelled their lunch plans and headed to see Gary at the yard instead.

After witnessing the awkward atmosphere between the pair, Kit became increasingly suspicious that something was going on.

Later, tensions rose further when Sarah invited Todd and Summer to join them at the pub. Not wanting to be left out, Kit responded by inviting Gary and Maria too.

The already uncomfortable gathering took an explosive turn when Maria proposed a toast. She then suggested that Gary and Sarah had secretly been involved with each other for weeks.

The accusation proved too much for Sarah, who cut her hand on broken glass. The incident sparked a series of flashbacks that finally revealed what happened on April 23, the night Theo died.

The scenes showed Sarah confronting Theo on scaffolding. During a heated argument, she lashed out. She struck him with a pole, causing him to fall to the ground below.

Terrified by what had happened, Sarah called Gary for help, and he stepped in to help cover up the truth.

Back in the present day, Gary left the pub determined to tell Maria everything. And, Sarah was left fearing the consequences of her actions.

She risks prison (Credit: ITV)

Tina O’Brien opens up on Sarah’s future after killer reveal

Now carrying the burden of Theo’s death, Sarah faces the possibility of Gary exposing the truth to Maria. There is also the very real threat that she could end up behind bars if her secret is uncovered.

Speaking about the storyline, Tina O’Brien admitted that the outcome was not immediately clear when cast members first learned a murder plot was on the cards.

She said: “There was a lot of debate in the green room as soon as we were told there was going to be a murderer. A lot of people were playing Cluedo, first off some of the cast got told that they were involved in the storyline, but they weren’t the murderer. So by the time it got to me to go for my meeting, I was a bit like, I think it’s me! But I genuinely didn’t worry, at the end of the day this job is incredible, but to be an actor is not necessarily a job for life. So, I just was really excited to be given the honour of being the murderer, and then hopefully, however it plays out, I’ll enjoy Sarah’s arc.”

Sarah may have some hope, however. After all, Gary has taken lives before and has managed to avoid punishment.

Kit and Sarah’s relationship hanging by a thread

While the risk of prison is a major concern, Sarah is equally worried about what the truth could mean for her relationship with Kit.

Tina hinted that the couple could struggle to survive if everything comes to light.

She explained: “It’s just constant guilt, guilt that she didn’t just call the police when it happened, guilt that Kit thinks it’s Gary, and she knows that she’s responsible for that. It’s guilt that a man has died, it’s guilt that Summer has spent time in prison. There’s a lot of guilt there and I think also, selfishly, she feels like she’s ruined her chance with Kit, because if he knows what she’s done, he might not want her anymore and she so wanted him to be her future.”

With Sarah carrying so much guilt and Gary seemingly close to revealing all, the pressure is building fast.

If the truth finally comes out, Sarah could lose everything – including Kit. Can she keep her secret buried, or will Theo’s death ultimately lead her straight to prison?

Read more: Theo’s murderer revealed in Coronation Street as ITVX episode confirms multiple residents involved in death

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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