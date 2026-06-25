Coronation Street viewers spot glaring Christina Boyd mystery after Theo’s murder

Coronation Street fans are still asking one major question following the shock reveal of Theo Silverton’s killer.

Viewers recently discovered that Sarah Platt was actually responsible for Theo’s death. But while that mystery has finally been solved, attention has quickly turned to Christina Boyd and the secret she still appears to be keeping.

Christina was one of the six official suspects in the case and her behaviour raised plenty of eyebrows, leaving fans convinced there’s more to her story.

Christina is hiding something (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Christina Boyd cleared of Theo murder but mystery remains

Christina Boyd found herself firmly in the spotlight during the Theo Silverton murder investigation. Many viewers were convinced she was hiding something important about the night he died.

Throughout the investigation, Christina appeared unusually evasive. Fans learned that she had left George’s house to collect Todd and bring him back. But, she hadn’t immediately given police the full details of her movements.

She later admitted she had made a stop at a petrol station before heading off, although viewers were left questioning whether that was the whole truth.

Despite the suspicion surrounding her, one thing has now been confirmed. Christina did not kill Theo.

In scenes shown earlier this week, a flashback finally revealed Sarah Platt as Theo’s killer. Sarah struck him with a pole, causing him to fall from the scaffolding. She later called on Gary to help cover up what had happened.

For now, however, the police remain unaware of the truth and are still trying to work out exactly who killed Theo.

Fans want answers (Credit: ITV)

Fans desperate for answers over Christina Boyd’s secret

With Theo’s killer now exposed to viewers, many Coronation Street fans are wondering whether the soap will finally explain what Christina was really hiding that night.

Although she’s been cleared of murder, viewers are convinced there is still an unanswered question hanging over her movements.

One fan on X commented: “Is Christina the only one left to explain what she was up to the night Theo died?”

Another person replied: “It appears so cos I think we are going to gloss over the fact that George went on a random walk and apparently saw nothing or no-one except Summer.”

A third viewer shared: “She said she was getting petrol. As you do when you’re rushing to save someone who was in danger.”

And a fourth wrote: “Yeah, but it’ll never be mentioned again.”

Now that the biggest mystery has been solved, fans are hoping Coronation Street won’t leave Christina’s unexplained behaviour hanging. Whether her detour was completely innocent or part of a bigger story remains to be seen, but viewers are still waiting for the soap to reveal what really happened that night.

Read more: Theo’s murderer revealed in Coronation Street as ITVX episode confirms multiple residents involved in death

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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