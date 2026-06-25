Sarah left devastated as Todd cuts ties after murder truth is revealed in Coronation Street ITVX scenes

In today’s early ITVX release of Coronation Street (Thursday, June 25), shockwaves rippled through Weatherfield as Todd Grimshaw finally discovered the devastating truth about Sarah Platt and the night Theo Silverton died.

Sarah could no longer keep the secret buried and broke down, admitting to Todd that she killed Theo, with Gary Windass helping her cover it up afterwards.

Todd was considering going straight to the police. In the end, though, he just couldn’t bring himself to turn on his friend.

Sarah couldn’t swear on Billy’s life (Credit: ITV)

Sarah’s secret finally comes out

Earlier in the episode, tensions were already running high as Kit Green once again confronted Gary out on the Street, convinced he was responsible for Theo’s death and determined he would pay for it.

Todd overheard the heated row and stepped in, but a throwaway remark from Gary about the truth being ‘right under Kit’s nose’ stuck with him and planted a seed of doubt.

Unable to shake his suspicions, Todd went to see Sarah and challenged her over what really happened on the night of April 23rd. He pointed out that if she wasn’t having an affair with Gary, and Gary hadn’t killed Theo, then something far darker must have gone on.

Pushing her further, Todd asked Sarah to swear on their late son Billy’s life that she wasn’t hiding anything about Theo’s death.

That was the moment Sarah finally cracked, admitting she was responsible for Theo’s death.

Todd then carried on asking if Kit or Gary had been involved. Worried he would go to Kit, Sarah also confessed that Gary had helped her cover everything up.

Furious at what he had just heard and horrified that Sarah had allowed Summer Spellman to go to prison for her crime, Todd stormed off with every intention of telling the police everything.

Todd couldn’t snitch on Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Fallout and a brutal decision

Later, Sarah found herself at the pub, panicking that her final hours of freedom might be slipping away as the police closed in. Overwhelmed, she ended up drinking heavily and making a scene, watched on awkwardly by her family, with even Gary and Maria Connor clearly uncomfortable.

Todd eventually arrived and asked to speak with her privately, taking her out to the beer garden. There, he admitted that he couldn’t go to the police after all because he loved her and she was his best friend.

But the reprieve came with a devastating condition. Todd told Sarah that while he would keep her secret, she could no longer be part of his life. Their friendship was over, and he never wanted anything to do with her again.

With so much shared history between them, Todd closed the door on Sarah once and for all. Does he truly mean it, is this only the beginning of an even bigger fallout to come?

Read more: Theo’s murderer revealed in Coronation Street as ITVX episode confirms multiple residents involved in death

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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