Reality star Charlotte Dawson has given birth to a baby girl, she announced yesterday (Sunday, March 9).

The star is now a mum of three. She welcomed Noah in 2021 and Jude in 2023 with her boyfriend, Matt Sarsfield.

Charlotte Dawson shares baby announcement

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, March 9), Charlotte announced that she’s welcomed her third child with Matthew, a baby girl.

Charlotte shared some snaps of herself and Matthew cuddling their newborn, as well as some adorable pictures of their baby girl.

“My darlings I’m soooo excited to introduce our baby girl to you all,” she wrote.

“Gigi Dawson Sarsfield finally she arrived fashionably late like her mama but a very very speedy entrance into the world weighing 8lbs 9oz at 9:32pm on Saturday 8th March & arriving in true chuffin kweeen style on international women’s day,” she then continued.

“We are completely in love with her & so excited to be a fambo of 5 chaos but magical…,” she then wrote.

“Can’t wait to make the best memories!! I still can’t believe we have a BABY GIRL… I’ve dreamt of this moment for so long. I think she is such a mix of Noah & Jude.. what do you all think,” she then added.

Charlotte Dawson’s pregnancy news

Charlotte announced her pregnancy back in August 2024 during an interview with The Mirror.

The news came just weeks after her boyfriend, Matt, was caught sending indecent images to a woman he’d met on Instagram.

Speaking to the publication, Charlotte said: “It’s been a crazy time… horrible, having to deal with the heartache, the hurt, and being pregnant too.

“Noah was asking where Daddy was and I don’t want a broken home. I want to do what’s best for my kids. Matthew says he’s going to give everything he’s got to make this work. But I’ve not made a decision on the future of our engagement yet. He needs to change,” she then continued.

“It would be amazing to have a little girl – for Matthew, too. I think being a girl dad will make him a better man, but we’ll see.”

Gender reveal joy

Back in December 2024, Charlotte revealed that she was expecting a baby girl.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Charlotte spoke of her joy at finding out that she was having a girl, after having had two little boys previously.

“This baby was definitely not planned. Usually I’m tracking when I’m ovulating and looking at the days carefully. We weren’t trying, plus Jude is still so small, so it came as a huge surprise,” she told the publication.

“I’ve had two boys and never thought I’d get a girl, so when I did the gender reveal, I was lost for words. Knowing I’m having a girl has helped heal my broken heart and I believe it was meant to be. After all the storms of the past few months, she’s my rainbow,” she then added.

She also revealed that her favourite names for the baby were “Gigi and Penelope”.

