Kelly Osbourne shared a heartbreaking Father’s Day tribute to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, on Sunday.

The 41-year-old TV personality posted treasured throwback photos on Instagram. She also revealed one of the final text messages Ozzy sent before his death.

Kelly Osbourne shares dad Ozzy’s final text message

She wrote: “Dad, I still find myself looking for you in ordinary moments, the advice I need, the joke I want to tell, the victory I wish you could see.”

Kelly then added: “The ache of missing you is the price of loving you, and I would pay it forever rather than have never been your child at all!”

Kelly went on to emotionally pen: “I will never stop missing you. It is an honour to spend the rest of my life loving you.

“Until we meet again!”

Kelly shared a sweet tribute to social media (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / SplashNews.com)

Kelly and Ozzy Osbourne shared a bond fans never forgot

Fans knew their close relationship for years. They saw flashes of it in public, but this tribute felt far more intimate.

Kelly shared a screenshot of one of Ozzy’s final texts. The message centred on her son Sidney, whom she welcomed in 2022 with Slipknot star Sid Wilson.

Ozzy wrote: “Ya know what, whenever I’m feeling sick and miserable all I have to do is watch the video you sent of little Sid in the bath and it make me so happy that it all just go away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne)

Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76. His family announced the news in a statement.

They said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”

They added: “He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Kelly and her dad Ozzy shared a close bond (Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia)

Ozzy had spoken openly about his health struggles in later life. He revealed his Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2020.

Away from the stage, family remained central to him. He shared Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne with Sharon Osbourne, whom he married in 1982.

He was also father to Elliot Kingsley, Jessica Osbourne and Louis Osbourne from his first marriage to Thelma Riley.

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