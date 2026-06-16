Kelly Osbourne at Royal Ascot quickly became one of the biggest talking points on day one, as she honoured her late father Ozzy Osbourne with a striking black look.

Royal Ascot: Kelly Osbourne stuns in bat fascinator

Kelly, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, paid tribute to her late dad by wearing a bat-shaped fascinator. She chose the standout accessory almost a year after his death.

Ozzy died aged 76 in July 2025. He became closely linked with bats after the infamous moment when he bit the head off one during a gig because he believed it was a rubber toy.

Kelly paid tribute to her father Ozzy (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

That shocking incident later became one of the most famous moments of his career. As a result, it helped cement his wild Prince of Darkness image.

For the occasion, Kelly wore a fitted black Karen Millen dress with a sheer black fascinator. She also added a silver chain necklace with cross charms, another clear nod to her father, who often wore similar jewellery.

She also had a Royal Enclosure badge, which marked access to the event’s most exclusive area for members and their guests. Before she arrived at the course with a guest, she showed her racing day pass in the car on the way to the event.

Kelly stunned in a distinctive fascinator (Credit: Instagram / Kelly Osbourne)

Other stars turn heads on day one at Royal Ascot

Helen Flanagan also made an impression with a polished, demure look. She wore a checked Karen Millen jacket and matching skirt, said to cost £179.

In addition, the former Coronation Street star finished the outfit with a black and white hat featuring a striped bow. She also added a houndstooth bag and snakeskin heels for a bolder edge.

Helen Flanagan also looked fab at Royal Ascot (Credit: Instagram / Helen Flanagan)

Zara and Mike Tindall were the first royals to arrive at Royal Ascot’s opening event. Zara wore a custom Rebecca Vallance belted dress and matching fascinator, then completed the look with pale heels and an Anya Hindmarch shell pink Mortimer clutch, which retails at £1,150.

She also chose purple and gold drop earrings and oversized sunglasses for the warm weather. Mike, meanwhile, matched the colour theme with a blue waistcoat, pink tie and the required top hat under Ascot’s dress code.

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