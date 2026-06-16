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Kelly Osbourne pays a touching tribute to her late father Ozzy Osbourne with iconic outfit at Royal Ascot

Kelly Osbourne honoured her late father Ozzy Osbourne at Royal Ascot

By Emily Towers

Kelly Osbourne at Royal Ascot quickly became one of the biggest talking points on day one, as she honoured her late father Ozzy Osbourne with a striking black look.

Royal Ascot: Kelly Osbourne stuns in bat fascinator

Kelly, the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, paid tribute to her late dad by wearing a bat-shaped fascinator. She chose the standout accessory almost a year after his death.

Ozzy died aged 76 in July 2025. He became closely linked with bats after the infamous moment when he bit the head off one during a gig because he believed it was a rubber toy.

Kelly Osbourne posing on the red carpet
Kelly paid tribute to her father Ozzy (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

That shocking incident later became one of the most famous moments of his career. As a result, it helped cement his wild Prince of Darkness image.

For the occasion, Kelly wore a fitted black Karen Millen dress with a sheer black fascinator. She also added a silver chain necklace with cross charms, another clear nod to her father, who often wore similar jewellery.

She also had a Royal Enclosure badge, which marked access to the event’s most exclusive area for members and their guests. Before she arrived at the course with a guest, she showed her racing day pass in the car on the way to the event.

Kelly Osbourne's Instagram story at royal ascot
Kelly stunned in a distinctive fascinator (Credit: Instagram / Kelly Osbourne)

Other stars turn heads on day one at Royal Ascot

Helen Flanagan also made an impression with a polished, demure look. She wore a checked Karen Millen jacket and matching skirt, said to cost £179.

In addition, the former Coronation Street star finished the outfit with a black and white hat featuring a striped bow. She also added a houndstooth bag and snakeskin heels for a bolder edge.

Helen Flanagan wearing a hat posing for a selfie
Helen Flanagan also looked fab at Royal Ascot (Credit: Instagram / Helen Flanagan)

Zara and Mike Tindall were the first royals to arrive at Royal Ascot’s opening event. Zara wore a custom Rebecca Vallance belted dress and matching fascinator, then completed the look with pale heels and an Anya Hindmarch shell pink Mortimer clutch, which retails at £1,150.

She also chose purple and gold drop earrings and oversized sunglasses for the warm weather. Mike, meanwhile, matched the colour theme with a blue waistcoat, pink tie and the required top hat under Ascot’s dress code.

Read more: Princess Charlotte’s adorable ‘gift’ for grandfather King Charles at Trooping the Colour unveiled

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Emily Towers
TV & Showbiz Writer
Emily loves to write about the latest trending news, whether it’s reality TV chaos or royal drama. She also has a passion for translating editorial content into share-worthy social media posts.

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