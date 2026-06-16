Princess Charlotte’s adorable ‘gift’ for grandfather King Charles at Trooping the Colour unveiled

Princess Charlotte gave her grandfather, King Charles, an adorable gift at Trooping the Colour over the weekend, it’s been claimed.

The young royal, 11, was in attendance for the king’s official birthday celebrations on Saturday (June 13).

Charlotte got her grandfather a gift (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte’s gift for King Charles

Saturday saw the royal family gather in London for the king’s official birthday celebrations.

It included a flypast by the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, and the traditional carriage procession.

Princess Charlotte was present, alongside her brothers, Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as her parents, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales.

But Charlotte’s presence was notable in more ways than one, as royal fans found out when they saw the king.

As King Charles waved to the crowds, two colourful accessories were spotted on his wrist.

And, it appears as though they were a gift from his granddaughter!

The king’s gift from Charlotte was revealed (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlotte’s adorable present for the king

In an article for the Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Eden wrote: “When King Charles waved to the crowds after an RAF flypast for Trooping the Colour on Saturday, he revealed two colourful string bracelets on his wrist.

“They are thought to have been gifts from his 11-year-old granddaughter, Princess Charlotte.”

It’s thought the ‘friendship bracelet’ the young royal has made for her grandfather was inspired by her love of Taylor Swift.

Fans of the pop megastar make and swap friendship bracelets at her concerts.

Charlotte got the opportunity to meet the popstar during the Wembley leg of her Eras Tour back in 2024.

Charlotte’s behaviour was praised (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Charlotte’s behaviour at Trooping the Colour praised

Meanwhile, the young royal’s behaviour whilst up on the Buckingham Palace balcony after Trooping the Colour was praised by royal fans.

Fans noticed that as soon as the national anthem began playing, Charlotte stood to attention – something they appeared to love!

“The way Princess Charlotte immediately stood to attention at the first notes of the national anthem yesterday, far quicker than everyone else in her family! She’s such a little star,” one royal fan tweeted.

“She will keep them all in order when she is older. George is lucky to have her,” another said.

“She is going to make a wonderful Princess Royal for George!” a third wrote.

The royals were booed at one point during the celebrations (Credit: Cover Images)

Charlotte and family booed by anti-monarchy protestors

However, an incident during the carriage procession earlier in the day may have soured the celebrations slightly for some of the royals.

At one point during the procession, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and mother Princess Kate were booed by anti-monarchy protesters.

The protestors opened up umbrellas that read “Stop The Reign” as the carriages passed.

Kate appeared to glare at the protestors as the carriage went past.

It’s safe to say that royal fans were not impressed with the protestors’ antics.

“It is disrespectful to others who have turned up to see the royals or a royal event. They will not achieve anything and is a selfish act,” one said.

“Oh, look at you lot, bless your huge yellow flags. Yet look at the actual crowds complaining outnumbering you. How embarrassing. Give it up get jobs,” another said.

Read more: Princess Kate shares new statement on ‘challenging circumstances’ following Trooping the Colour ‘booing’ incident

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