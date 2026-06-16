Princess Kate shares new statement on ‘challenging circumstances’ following Trooping the Colour ‘booing’ incident

Kate, Princess of Wales, has issued an emotional message to mark Children’s Hospice Week following her appearance at Trooping the Colour.

She urged the public to recognise the extraordinary support children’s hospices give to seriously ill children and their families.

The Princess of Wales, 44, released the statement on June 15 as the annual awareness week began. In it, she praised the “joyful and nurturing environments” hospices create for children with severe and life-limiting conditions, as well as the support they offer to loved ones.

The Princess of Wales has shared a new important message (Credit: Cover Images)

Princess Kate shares new message after Trooping the Colour

The message arrived just days after Kate appeared with Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, followed by the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on Monday.

At Trooping the Colour, the Princess of Wales was seen seemingly reacting to some boos from the crowd with a rather stern look as she travelled with her young kids.

Her latest statement focused on one of the causes she has backed for years. Kate became royal patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices in 2012, shortly after marrying Prince William in 2011, and in 2025 she also took on the patronage of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in South Wales.

Kate praises hospice care in moving message

In her letter, the princess said she hoped people would join her in celebrating “the countless ways children’s hospices make every moment count for the children and families they support” and in recognising the life-changing culture of care they provide.

She said children’s hospices are places where children can simply be themselves, playing, exploring, expressing who they are and connecting with others.

Kate also said hospices give families a “compassionate and restorative” space where they can spend time together and draw strength from a community that understands what they are going through.

She highlighted the expert and holistic care provided by hospice teams, saying staff support families through every stage of a child’s life and, when necessary, through death and bereavement.

The Princess of Wales attended Trooping the Colour last weekend with her family (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Cause close to her heart

The princess said these settings protect vital connections, between children and their families, families and their communities, hospice staff and those they care for, and within each child’s own sense of identity.

She added that greater awareness of hospice work can help break down a major barrier for families: the fear that asking for help means losing hope, or that hospice care only begins at the very end.

Kate said that even in the most “challenging circumstances”, children surrounded by thoughtful care, opportunities for expression and nurturing environments can still experience joy, belonging and the freedom to be themselves.

She described children’s hospices as extraordinary places that show how childhood can still hold creativity, connection and possibility, even in the face of serious illness.

The Princess of Wales was seen seemingly giving a stern look at protestors at Trooping the Colour (Credit: Mischa Schoemaker/Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Hospice leaders praise the princess’ support

Kevin Clements, chief executive of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, said Kate’s continued support and international profile have helped raise awareness of the charity and the families it serves.

He said her latest message powerfully highlights the vital role children’s hospices play while also reminding the public how important donations and fundraising are to their work.

Irfon Rees, chief executive of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice, said the princess’ words captured both the joyful, vibrant atmosphere of children’s hospices and the dependable, compassionate support they offer families facing immense challenges.

He added that her message draws attention to the profound difference hospices make and underlines the importance of supporting local children’s hospice services so that no family has to face a child’s short life alone.

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