Zara Tindall accidentally ‘turned away’ from Royal Ascot by oblivious security

Zara Tindall was reportedly accidentally turned away from the Royal Ascot by an oblivious security guard.

Today marked the first day of the Royal Ascot, and the royals were out in force for the annual horse racing event.

Zara and Mike were at the Royal Ascot today (Credit: Cover Images)

Zara Tindall turned away by security at Royal Ascot

Today saw the monarch and his family rock up at the Royal Ascot in Berkshire for the first day of the historic, week-long event.

King Charles was present alongside his wife, Queen Camilla.

Princess Anne, her son, Peter Phillips, and his new wife, Harriet Sperling, were also there for the first day of racing.

Zara Tindall and her husband, Mike Tindall, also made the trip. However, things didn’t get off to the best start for the Princess Royal’s daughter.

After attempting to enter via the owner’s entrance, the royal was sent to the ticket office as she didn’t have a pass by a well-meaning security guard.

Zara took the incident in good grace, and the security guard’s mistake was quickly rectified by his colleagues, who informed him that the king’s niece was definitely able to enter.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

Zara looked stunning in a lilac dress (Credit: Cover Images)

Zara’s outfit at the Ascot

Zara looked stunning at the Ascot today as she wore one of her favourite designers.

The royal, 45, wore a lilac, belted midi dress by Rebecca Vallance during her first day at the races. It’s not the first time she has worn a Vallance at the races. She also wore a dress by the designer on the first day of the races last year.

The royal also wore a lilac Vallance dress to her brother’s wedding earlier this month.

Zara topped the look off with Emmy London heels in misty rose suede and a pair of rose-hued Bulgari sunglasses.

She also carried an Anya Hindmarch handbag.

Adhering to the Royal Ascots’ strict dress code – that being all guests must wear a hat or fascinator – Zara wore a bow-detail boater hat by Juliette Millinery.

Meanwhile, her husband, Mike, coordinated with a sprig of purple flowers in his jacket pocket and a pink tie.

Zara skipped Trooping the Colour (Credit: Cover Images)

Did Zara attend Trooping the Colour?

Whilst she was at the first day of the Royal Ascot today, Zara was nowhere to be seen during Trooping the Colour over the weekend.

The king’s official birthday celebrations took place in London on Saturday (June 13), with several members of the royal family present.

However, despite her mother, Princess Anne, playing a role in the celebrations, Zara skipped the event.

Though she has attended the event in the past, her last appearance on the balcony with the other royals appears to have been in 2016.

Meanwhile, husband Mike has never appeared on the balcony at Trooping the Colour.

Read more: Princess Charlotte’s adorable ‘gift’ for grandfather King Charles at Trooping the Colour unveiled

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