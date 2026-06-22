Ant McPartlin shares big family update as he declares ‘I would have more kids’

Ant McPartlin shared a big family update on the podcast he co-hosts alongside Declan Donnelly.

The TV star, 50, admitted he’d like “loads more kids”, two years on from the birth of his son, Wilder.

Ant made a sweet confession (Credit: Belta Box / YouTube)

Ant McPartlin’s kid confession

Speaking to his co-star and close pal, Dec, Ant admitted he’d like to grow his family even further.

The star is father to Wilder, and stepfather to wife Anne-Marie‘s daughters, Daisy and Poppy.

“I’d have loads more kids,” he said. “I mean, I’m too tired, but I would have more kids.”

Dec, who shares daughter Isla and son Jack with wife Ali, replied: “It’s hard work, but, oh yeah, it’s lovely though.”

“It’s the best,” Ant added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Ant on wanting to grow his family

This isn’t the first time that Ant has expressed a desire to have more children.

“I’ve got three and I’d have more,” he said on his podcast back in March.

“It is the best, the absolute best, being a dad. And I was lucky enough to be stepdad to my girls a few years before my son was born,” he then continued.

“So, I I feel like I had a really great introduction to fatherhood because I got to be able to talk to them straight away.”

He then added: “It changes you for the better. All of the sleepless nights, the early mornings, the tiredness is worth it.”

Lisa has sold her former marital home (Credit: Splash News)

Ant’s ex severs ties

Ant’s confession comes just days after it was reported that his ex, Lisa Armstrong, has finally severed ties with him.

It was reported that Lisa had accepted a £3.2 million offer on the five-bedroom West London home she shared with Ant during their marriage, which came to an end in 2018.

After their split, Lisa rented out the property before putting it up for sale.

It had previously been valued at between £7 million to £8 million. However, it’s value dropped after a fire in 2023.

According to The Mirror, the home is now sold subject to contract.

Sources alleged as per MailOnline that Lisa was “delighted that the last remnants of her marriage has been finally put to bed”.

Read more: Dec Donnelly breaks silence on claims he’s ‘welcomed twins’ in podcast chat with Ant

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