Ant McPartlin told ‘keep it in the bedroom’ by a stunned Declan Donnelly as he makes ‘icky’ admission about wife Anne-Marie

Ant McPartlin left best friend Declan Donnelly cringing after sharing a surprisingly candid detail about his love life with wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

The TV presenter made the remark while chatting with Dec on their Hanging Out podcast, where the pair were discussing Harry Styles’ album Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally.

Ant made the surprise confession in the newest episode of Hanging with Ant and Dec (Credit: YouTube)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Ant McPartlin leaves Declan Donnelly cringing with ‘icky’ confession

Referencing the title, Ant admitted he’s a big fan of kissing. “I do like kissing,” he said. “It’s one of the things to do. My wife, the same person. I’m not going around just kissing loads of people.”

However, the comment immediately made Dec visibly uncomfortable. Pulling a face at the camera, the presenter joked that Ant should “keep it for the bedroom”.

Ant continued praising the art of kissing, telling listeners it only gets better with age.

“Kissing’s great,” he said. “Think of the first kiss you ever had, and the kisses got better as you got older. It’s great.”

But Dec wasn’t convinced.

“I find this a bit icky,” he admitted, telling his co-host to stop sharing such personal details.

“Keep it for the kitchen or wherever you do it,” Dec joked.

Dec was visibly disturbed by the candid comment (Credit: YouTube)

Ant’s marriage to Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant married Anne-Marie Corbett in August 2021 at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshire.

The wedding came three years after the presenter’s split from his former wife Lisa Armstrong.

The couple have largely kept their relationship private.

Ant and Anne-Marie sound very loved-up! (Credit: Splash News)

Last month, Ant and Lisa’s beloved dog Hurley passed away. The death fuelled rumours that the TV presenter had reunited with his ex-wife.

The Labrador had been shared between the former couple for several years after their split. Ant previously credited Hurley for helping him through his struggles with drink and drug addiction.

Speaking on the Hanging Out with Ant and Dec podcast, Ant described the loss as a “shock” and thanked fans for their support.

“I’ve had a lot of people wishing me well and giving me their sympathies for Hurley,” he said. “It was honestly such a shock when he passed.”

Ant revealed the dog died peacefully at the vets with loved ones by his side.

“He passed away in my arms,” he said. “All the family, everyone that he loved was there. It was very sad, but a lovely moment when we all got to say goodbye.”

Read more: ‘We might as well leave’: Ant and Dec in shock ITV ‘quitting’ bombshell

What do you think? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!