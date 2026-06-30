Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at all-new pics reveals crushing cancer blow for the Dingles

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week there is yet more devastating cancer news for the Dingles as Cain is forced to make a heartbreaking decision.

Elsewhere, Kev is accused and insists he’s innocent. But is he telling the truth?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Cain warns Graham off

Kyle is desperate for answers when he learns that Joe was responsible for his mum’s death. But Graham intervenes when Kyle is confronting Joe and Kim.

Cain later storms round all guns blazing to warn Graham and the Tates to stay away from Kyle. Joe soon urges Graham to decide whose side he is on.

2. Kyle starts another fire – and Monty is trapped

When Cain loses his temper at Kyle, Kyle responds by setting a shed on fire. Monty the dog is trapped inside and Cain kicks in the door to rescue him.

Staggering out of the shed with Monty in his arms, Cain rushes the pooch to the vets and Kyle is full of guilt. Paddy warns Cain the family must prepare for the worst and Cain is furious with Kyle.

3. Devastating news for the Dingles in Emmerdale spoilers

Paddy arrives at Wishing Well with some awful news: Monty has cancer.

Cain later collects Monty from the vets and doesn’t know what to do for him. He takes the dog for a walk and realises the irony that he wants to save Monty, but won’t help himself in the same scenario. What will Cain decide?

4. A cry for help stuns Caleb

Kerry and Caleb find a lable sewn into one of their counterfeit shoes saying ‘help me’. Kerry insists he has to go to the police, but Caleb asks for time to figure out what to do.

Caleb later speaks to Kammy about the mark-up on branded versus non-branded car parts.

Confirming to Kerry he has gone to the police, he then tells her what he’s learnt from Kammy and thinks that’s where their money will come from now. But will Kerry get on board with the ides?

5. Kev tries to bond with Lewis in Emmerdale spoilers

Charles encourages Kev not to give up on Lewis, despite getting nowhere so far. Desperate to get Lewis to hear him out, Kev explains his tragic past and vows never to go back to prison.

He also says he’s changed his name to Barton to protect Lewis from the Townsend name. Lewis decides to give him a chance despite Ross’s reluctance.

However, Lewis and Nicola soon find the cafe has been ransacked and the cash box stolen. Nicola is convinced Kev did it and Lewis wants to find out the truth.

Kev insists he is innocent, but Lewis is having none of it. Will Kev prove he had nothing to do with this?

6. Gabby makes a move

Billy finds Gabby upset and comforts her. Sparks fly and Gabby goes in for a kiss. Billy pulls away and Gabby is moritifed.

7. Serena asks questions in Emmerdale spoilers

Serena starts asking Moira about Nate’s murder. Moira makes it clear she doesn’t trust Serena. What is she asking all these questions for?

8. Mack can’t see a way back

Charity is heartbroken when Mack says he can’t see a way back for them after her deception. Are they really over for good?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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