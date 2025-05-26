Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Nate’s body is finally found

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Nate Robinson’s body is finally found as Tracy and Cain are told the tragic news.

Elsewhere, Pollard suffers a couple of falls as Jacob and Kerry rush to support him.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 1. Nate’s body is discovered

The police turn up to speak to Tracy and tell her that the body in the lake is Nate’s. They then tell Cain and Moira that they can’t visit Nate as his body is too decomposed.

Tracy struggles to process the tragic news and starts replaying Nate’s final days in the village in her head.

Cain is soon brought in for questioning due to the fight he had with Nate on the day he died.

With Cain’s family even starting to worry that Cain ended Nate’s life, Tracy shares her suspicions with her sister, Vanessa Woodfield.

Cain’s furious as the police then admit that there’s been a fresh development in Nate’s case…

2. Ruby fears Anthony’s been found

Chas, Cain, Ruby and Caleb all worry that the body in the lake is Anthony’s after learning it’s been there for months. Ruby wants to confess but Caleb advises her to flee with him instead.

Ruby agrees to Caleb’s plan but leaves a note in the flat before heading to the police station to confess. Cain then finds the note and realises what Ruby has done.

At the station, Ruby explains the years of abuse Anthony put her through. But, soon enough, Caleb’s arranged for a solicitor to turn up and intervene… Can they do enough to stop Ruby from going to prison?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 3. Pollard suffers a fall

Pollard rejects Tracy’s offer of help but then suffers a fall when nobody is around to help him.

At the hospital, he can’t remember what happened as Jacob and Kerry suggest he gets some help at home.

Pollard is adamant he can do everything for himself but as he continues to struggle carrying out everyday tasks, Kerry decides to contact a home-help company.

Eric accepts the help after suffering another fall as he, Jacob and Kerry come to a resolution.

4. Dawn’s after Belle’s business

Dawn asks if she can be Belle’s new business partner but when Belle asks her to promise they won’t use any money from Joe Tate at Take A Vow, Dawn has some thinking to do.

Joe secretly offers Dawn money for the business without Belle knowing as Dawn gets ready for her first day at work. But, has she already betrayed Belle?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 5. April’s shift goes wrong

April’s struggling with a lack of motivation and panics during one of her GCSE exams. Marlon then considers April redoing the year of school.

Helping April Windsor and Marlon out, Belle gives her a summer job at Take A Vow and tasks the teen to film a Christening. But, April soon recognises the father of the baby as a man who threatened to urinate on her while she was on the streets.

Marlon and Mary watch April at work with pride, unaware that things are about to go very wrong…

6. Sarah worries about her finances

Sarah worries how she’ll raise enough funds to carry out her IVF procedure. Will she accept that it’s looking extremely difficult?

