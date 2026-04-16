I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt reveals real reason behind her laughter amid David Haye’s ‘ugly bird’ controversy

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt has spoken out after her reaction to David Haye’s controversial “ugly bird syndrome” remarks sparked backlash from viewers.

The former boxing champion, 45, has faced criticism this week after making comments that many fans branded “misogynistic” during a chat with his campmates in the all-star jungle.

David came under fire (Credit: ITV)

What did David Haye say on I’m A Celebrity?

Earlier in the week, David left his fellow campmates stunned after sharing what he called his “ugly bird syndrome” theory.

Talking about his partner Sian, he said: “She’s lovely. She’s got the personality of a proper ugly bird.”

“You can’t say that, David!” Scarlett laughed. “What does that even mean?”

He then went on to explain his thinking further, saying: “Most ugly girls realise they gotta have a personality, to banter and tell jokes and [bleep], so people overlook the fact that they’re not aesthetically amazing straight away.”

He added, “It’s called ugly duckling syndrome. Where you get them when girls are ugly, when they start off, and then they get prettier as they get older, but they’ve still got the personality of when they were ugly.”

“David!” Scarlett laughed again, while Ashley Roberts visibly cringed and muttered: “Oh dear god”.

Scarlett came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Scarlett Moffatt under fire from I’m A Celebrity fans

While David was widely criticised for his comments, Scarlett also faced a wave of backlash after she was seen laughing during the exchange.

“Scarlet laughing it off really annoyed me too,” one viewer wrote under a clip shared by This Morning star Ashley James, who had slammed David’s remarks.

“Her laughing and taking it or making it as a joke gives the message that it’s ok for him to speak like that. She’s let the side down. Pathetic to just lie there laughing at that,” another added.

A third comment on Ashley’s post read: “That’s our girl @scarlettmoffatt”

Scarlett then addressed the reaction herself in the comments, explaining her side of things.

“I think I was nervous laughing here out of sheer disbelief,” she said.

David was slammed again (Credit: ITV)

David slammed again

The controversy comes as David found himself in hot water once more in last night’s episode, this time after breaking Harry Redknapp’s throne.

The camp has been split into two teams. During a task to try and steal food from the opposing group, David climbed onto Harry’s throne in an attempt to grab a food bag being delivered via zipwire.

He failed to catch it, but in the process broke the chair.

Harry appeared to take it in good spirits, but David did not apologise and even suggested the damaged chair was “better” now it was broken.

Viewers were quick to react online, with many criticising his behaviour.

“Not only did David try to steal the food, but he broke Harry’s chair; he’s such a [bleep],” one viewer wrote.

“David’s such a helmet, not only did he pure yeet himself near Harry’s way, broken his chair fml, not [bleeped] by him in the slightest by,” another commented.

Read more: Tensions rise as first signs of Adam Thomas and Jimmy Bullard’s ‘explosive’ I’m A Celebrity South Africa row ‘spotted’

I’m A Celebrity continues tonight (Thursday, April 16) from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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