Penny Lancaster declares she’s ‘got her spark back’ as she reveals wonder drug she’s using to boost sex life with Rob Stewart, 81

Penny Lancaster, who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (March 21), once opened up about how she managed to boost her sex life with husband Rod Stewart, 81, after going through the menopause.

The model, 53, has previously opened up about her difficult experience with the menopause, which she went through during lockdown.

Penny went through the menopause in lockdown (Credit: Begin Again with Davina McCall / YouTube)

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Penny Lancaster on her difficult menopause experience and how Rod Stewarrt helped

Back in 2020, menopause hit Penny “like a truck”. It led to her having “several breakdowns” and saw her even misdiagnosed with depression.

Speaking in 2024 to The Times, Penny revealed that the moment her husband, Rod, urged her to get help was when she threw plates across the kitchen and “collapsed” into a sobbing heap.

“I picked up the plates, and I threw them across the kitchen. Which is an outrageous thing to think of — who the hell would throw the dinner? I threw these plates of food across the kitchen as hard as I could, to make as much noise as I could. As if the noise… as if someone would wake up, someone would notice me, someone would have the answer,” she said.

“I collapsed on the floor in a heap, burst into tears, shaking in the corner. Of course, it was an absolute shock to Rod and the boys,” she revealed. Rod then urged her to go to the doctors, who diagnosed her with depression. However, the antidepressants left her “terrified and numb”.

It was the Loose Women team who alerted her that she could be going through the menopause. She was subsequently diagnosed by a doctor, and burst into tears that it “luckily wasn’t a mental illness”.

Penny opened up about her sex life (Credit: ITV)

Penny Lancaster on getting her spark back with Rod Stewart

Earlier this year, during an appearance on Loose Women, Penny and her co-stars discussed 86-year-old Prue Leith’s confession about taking testosterone gel to keep her libido alive.

Testosterone gel is applied to the skin to treat low libido. It restores normal testosterone levels, increasing sex drive, mood, energy, muscle mass, and bone density. It can help improve libido within 3-6 weeks.

During the discussion, Penny pointed out that just because women lose their hormones during menopause, there’s no reason they should lose their sex lives.

“Why should life stop at all, for any of us?” she asked. She added that she, too, buys testosterone gel like Prue “because I want to feel virile”.

When asked whether she wants to feel as virile as husband Rod, she said: “No one can beat him! There’s 80, and there’s 80 – there’s not being able to get out of bed, and there’s going touring around the world.”

Penny has her spark back (Credit: ITV)

Penny’s sex confession

Penny continued, saying, “The thing is, you want to feel relevant….

“I thought you were going to say randy!” Nadia Sawalha laughed.

“That as well, but you know, your libido, your sex drive, but also feeling powerful and strong, being in the gym,” Penny continued.

“You have to start it [taking testosterone] when you’re 50, and there should be no stopping it, it should go on [throughout your life],” she said.

When asked if she’d felt different, Penny replied, saying, “Oh, absolutely. My spark is back.”

Read more: ‘None of us are getting out of this alive!’ Penny Lancaster shares emotional end-of-life statement

Catch Penny on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (Saturday, March 21) from 9.25am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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