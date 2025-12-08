I’m A Celebrity 2025 ended last night with Angry Ginge becoming one of the youngest ever Kings of the Jungle at 23 years old.

After leaving the jungle, the celebs made the most of their freedom by partying hard. Here’s a closer look at what they got up to back in the real world.

Ruby snogged Dec (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity wrap party 2025 – Ruby Wax shares a snog with Dec

The party started early this year, with Ruby Wax sharing a snog with Dec on live TV.

The hilarious moment happened during the show’s spin-off, Unpacked.

During the show, Ruby was asked who she would snog, marry, and avoid out of Ant, Dec, and Joel Dommett.

“Speaking to Dec, she said: “I would kiss you because orally it’s quite superb. I was watching those teeth, just luscious. I would marry Ant; I don’t think you would screw around on me.”

Ant replied, saying: “I would not.”

“And you are wealthy enough for me?” she asked. “And you would avoid Joel?” Dec asked.

“I think so, because he keeps it too neat for me,” Ruby said. “I thought I was going to get my snog?” Dec then asked.

Ruby then got up, went over to Dec, and planted a big kiss on his lips.

“I don’t about you but I’m turned on just watching it,” Ant joked.

Kelly shared the tattoos (Credit: Instagram)

Matching tattoos and glow-ups

Some of the stars made the bonds they made in the jungle permanent by getting matching tattoos!

Taking to Instagram, Kelly Brook revealed that some of the celebs and their families had got tattoos.

In a story for her 1.4 million followers to see, Kelly showed off the tattoos that Tom’s mum, Ginge’s mum and sister, and Shona’s sister, got of a cute cartoon koala clinging to a tree.

“Families of the finalists all got Koala Tatts!!” she captioned the story.

In a reel posted by Shona, the finalists’ families were pictured getting the tatts together.

Kelly also shared snaps and videos of the cast looking stunning after life in the jungle.

The celebs were all dressed up, with their hair and makeup done as they attended filming of the finale yesterday.

Kelly was all dressed up (Credit: Instagram)

Kelly shared one video of herself drinking a glass of champagne whilst with her fellow stars.

Vogue Williams also shared plenty of snaps of herself.

(Credit: Instagram)

In some, the star could be seen rocking a stunning red dress.

She also uploaded one of herself sitting on Ruby Wax’s knee, both stars grinning for the camera.

Ruby and Lisa enjoyed some milk bottles (Credit: Instagram)

Lisa Riley also shared some snaps to her story, including one of her and Ruby eating milk bottle sweets, the source of so much drama in camp over the last week.

“Now we are allowed as many milk bottle sweets as we like!” she captioned the snap.

Party time for the celebrities after I’m A Celebrity 2025

Taking to her Instagram story today (Monday, December 8), Vogue shared a video of Martin Kemp, Eddie Kadi, Jack Osbourne, and Aitch posing for a picture together in a bar.

The gang went out to a bar (Credit: Instagram)

Lisa, wearing a glittery, multi-colour top, is seen holding the phone to take the snap for the boys.

Meanwhile, on his own Instagram, Angry Ginge gave a brief glimpse at what appears to be the same bar, where he complained about the karaoke being “dead”.

One star was noticeably absent from proceedings, however.

Alex Scott, who was the first star out of the jungle, was missing from action. However, there is good reason for her absence.

Alex even made an appearance (Credit: Instagram)

The star flew back to the UK after her elimination to be with girlfriend Jess Glynne, who’s mum recently suffered a stroke.

Despite being on the other side of the world, Alex still made an appearance, FaceTiming her fellow campmates from back home in the UK.

“Gutted not to be with you all,” she wrote.

We’ll likely see more of the celebs wrap party during the Coming Out show next Saturday (December 13).

