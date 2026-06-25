Strictly favourites Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu will trade sequins and samba routines for snacks and sofa chats as they join Celebrity Gogglebox 2026.

The professional dancers will step away from the ballroom for a Friday night in front of the television, sharing their reactions to the week’s biggest shows from the comfort of the sofa. And while viewers are used to seeing them perform under the Strictly lights, this time fans will get a glimpse of the pair relaxing together at home.

Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu join Celebrity Gogglebox 2026

Amy and Carlos settle in with mini pretzels, sweet and salty popcorn and an array of melons. However, Carlos is not entirely convinced by Amy’s snack choices. He joked that he does not want sugar to make him look older.

Amy asks: “Have you tried the chocolate ones?”

Carlos replies: “Too much sugar, it ages you. You don’t want to be aged by sugar!!”

Amy said in a statement: “Celebrity Gogglebox was fab-u-lous! I’m so used to being on my feet performing, it was such a treat to sit back, laugh, and react to all those brilliant shows.”

She added: “Of course, I loved being able to share those genuine, feel-good moments with Carlos and everyone watching at home.”

Meanwhile, speaking on Lorraine on Thursday, Amy said: “I love watching TV (with Carlos) because of his honesty.”

Carlos added: “We can comment on everything and be brutally honest with each other.”

Amy Dowden and Carlos Gu have joined Celebrity Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Why the sofa suits them better than you might think

Carlos seemed equally enthusiastic about the experience. He said in a statement: “I had the best time – honestly, it was so much fun! I’m very expressive anyway, so you can imagine, I don’t hold back when I’m watching TV!”

He continued: “Celebrity Gogglebox is all about emotion, humour and just enjoying yourself, and that’s exactly what I love. It felt like me and Amy were having our own little party on the sofa!”

The pair join a busy Celebrity Gogglebox line-up. Other names include Vogue Williams and her podcast co-host Joanne McNally, Olivia Atwood and her mum. Meanwhile, Gladiators legends Matthew Morsia and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, George Clark and Max Balegde, plus Julian Clary and Nigel Havers, take part.

Away from the Channel 4 series, Amy and Carlos have also been taking their live tour, Amy and Carlos: Reborn, around the country. Both will appear in the upcoming series of Strictly following the recent cull of professional dancers.

Carlos previously opened up about what the show means to him in March. He said: “It’s our life! It’s not only work.”

He added: “For us, as a dancer, I think it’s the best platform you can ever be on and to give you an opportunity to really shine through your talent.”

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He continued: “As a dancer and as an artist, both we are, we live our life and give everything that we have.”

He finished: “We put our heart and soul into it. So, beyond that, actually, it’s more than just a job, just work, it’s our life.”

For Amy and Carlos, the move from the dancefloor to the sofa may be temporary. But their passion for television and performing clearly shines through. Fans can expect plenty of laughs, honest reactions and the same close bond that has made the pair such popular figures on Strictly.

Celebrity Gogglebox airs this Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

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