‘You look younger!’ Sara Davies fans in awe as 41-year-old’s new look has everyone obsessed

TV presenter Sara Davies’ new look has her fans in awe, with many believing she looks younger.

The Dragons’ Den star, 41, has undergone a huge transformation in recent years. After revealing she was previously a size 16, Sara admitted she now fits into a size 12.

She explained that for her 40th birthday, she wanted “to be the fittest I’d been since I was 30”.

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

“I’ve spent half my life sucking myself into Spanx, and now it’s bloody lovely to put on a dress and not have two pairs on underneath!” she said.

Sara dropped three dresses a few years ago (Credit: ITV)

Sara Davies shows off new look

Now, in a new Instagram update, Sara has continued to show off her new hair transformation, which she first debuted a month ago.

In a selfie shared yesterday (April 3), she held up what looked to be a glass of white wine while flashing a radiant smile.

The TV star pulled her shoulder-length blonde locks up, but debuted a fringe.

“Happy Easter weekend everyone! Sorry I’ve been a bit off the grid this week – had a MANIC week at work so the out of office was well and truly on this morning!” she wrote in her caption.

Sara continued: “I don’t know about anyone else but Easter weekend is my favourite weekend of the year – 4 whole days of chill! When no-one’s at work and no-one is going to bother me!”

“My plan for the long weekend….. get my favourite PJ’s out (potentially have a couple of days where I wear them all day and don’t get dressed!), I see lots of Lego-building across the weekend, I want to finish at least one romantacy book, lots of wine drinking, cuddles on the couch with my boys and a few movie nights, might throw on my trainers and pound the roads a bit, might have friends round, but what I do know is there will be a WHOLE LOAD OF CHILLING!”

Sara wished a “lovely chilled weekend” to her followers, signing off her post “from a very relaxed Sara”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Davies MBE (@saradaviescc)

‘You look so young with that fringe!’

Since rocking a full fringe over the past few weeks, Sara’s followers cannot stop talking about the hair transformation.

“Your fringe is lovely it really suits you and you look younger x,” one user wrote.

“You look so young with that fringe!! Lovely!” another person shared.

“Love the fringe xx,” a third remarked.

“And……… your fringe is looking great!” a fourth said.

Read more: Sara Davies dropped three dress sizes after ‘mortifying’ TV moment: ‘It really got to me’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.