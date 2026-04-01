Olivia Attwood reveals ‘utterly humiliating’ reason she split from Bradley Dack as she shares explosive full statement

Olivia Attwood has hit out at ex-husband Bradley Dack with an explosive statement, allegedly revealing why they split earlier this year.

Loose Women star Olivia, 34, and footballer Bradley, 32, split in January after an alleged “breach of trust” on his side.

Olivia and Bradley split in January (Credit: Cover Images)

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Olivia Attwood issues statement following Bradley Dack split

Taking to Instagram last night (Tuesday, March 31), Olivia issued a statement addressing her split from Bradley.

On her story, she alleged to her 2.6 million followers, “I have stood by Brad for the last ten years during which he lied & cheated on me multiple times.

“The breakdown of our relationship is because of this. I was in love with him and saw the potential in him and wanted to help him try to be the best version of himself – as I did for 10 years – covering up. Lying to my family and friends. Arranging therapy. Believing the grovelling apologies. I of course now feel like a [bleeping] idiot (Especially as more things come to the surface),” she then claimed.

“I never wanted to say any of this…I find the whole situation utterly humiliating.”

Olivia has accused Bradley of cheating (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia Attwood hits out

The star then continued, hitting out at the “disgusting” things that have been written about her, admitting they “blow my mind”.

“This January, when I was confronted at the screening of one of my shows by someone reporting to me yet another night he had gone back with a random girl – I decided it was time to finally leave,” she claimed.

Olivia then continued, saying, “I’m not losing my job. I’m not pulling the wool over anyone’s eyes. Yes, I’m dating. Yes, I’m getting up every single day, even when I have cried all night, to film the shows I love filming, record my podcast, record my radio show, shoot campaigns, and somewhere in there TRY to move on.”

Bradley and Olivia dated before her Love Island stint in 2017. The star has revealed in the past that she actually went into the Villa because she found out Bradley was cheating on her. Speaking about his cheating in a 2024 podcast, Bradley said: “Obviously, it was not very nice.”

She found love with Chris Hughes on the show; however, their romance was short-lived. She got back with Bradley in 2018 after he managed to win her back by telling her, “I have to be with you. I love you.”

“I just like being loved, what the hell’s wrong with that?” Olivia said on Loose Women last year as she recalled rekindling her romance with the footballer.

ED! has contacted Bradley’s representatives for comment.

Olivia has revealed her wedding plans (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia Attwood’s Vegas wedding confession

Olivia’s statement comes after she revealed that her next wedding will be in Las Vegas.

The star made the admission during the most recent episode of the podcast she does with Pete Wicks, Sunday Roast.

The subject was raised when Pete explained that he’s going to be going on a stag do in Vegas soon.

“That’s an elite destination for a stag or anything,” Olivia said. “I think that probably my next wedding will be in Vegas.”

However, she also revealed that she wouldn’t be having a hen do, branding them “lame”.

“I think they’re lame. Sorry, that’s really controversial… It was the only girls’ holiday that I’ve not really enjoyed,” she said.

“I cried on the second day and there’s a lot of pressure, and it feels that girls are difficult.”

Read more: ‘Truth’ about Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood’s ‘romance’ revealed following her split from husband Bradley Dack

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