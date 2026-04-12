Olivia Attwood has opened up about her breakup from ex-husband Bradley Dack, admitting she’s cried “so hard” she’s thought she’d pass out.

The star split from her footballer ex back in January. She has since accused him of repeatedly cheating on her.

Olivia and Bradley split in January (Credit: Cover Images)

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Olivia Attwood’s sad break-up confession

Speaking on the Extra Dirty podcast, Olivia opened up about the impact of her breakup.

“I can only see what I’ve had because people just like to give women a hard time. Someone wrote me on my TikTok yesterday when I was with the girls in New York, having fun, and she’s like ”I really hope someone screws you over so badly, like you’re such a cold, calculated [bleep]’,” she said.

“I thought, it’s because I’m open and I talk about all kinds of things, but I’m not going to video myself crying and put it on the internet. I’m just [bleeping] not.”

The star then continued, saying, “It doesn’t mean I don’t cry. I have cried, I’ve cried so hard during this breakup to the point where I [bleeping] think I’m going to pass out, and then I will slap myself in the face and go to work.”

They married in 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

Olivia on Bradley split being her ‘toughest’ breakup

The star then said, “I don’t need to be crying on the internet, I don’t think that people, professionally, are going to respect me and book me to host their TV shows when I’m videoing myself lying on the floor crying.”

When asked if this was her “toughest” breakup, she said, “To date, yeah. This relationship spans over a decade on and off, so it’s such a big area of my life. And I think that when you know you tried, we both tried so many things to make it work, so of course, it’s just so sad. It’s sad.

“And also, this is why I’ve not rushed to say anything because it’s like, I can still acknowledge the fact that I like him and I love him as a person, those things can still be true while knowing that it’s run its course. I think it would be easier if I hated him, which I don’t. I think the breakups where they haven’t been such serious relationships, they are easier,” she said.

Olivia opened up (Credit: Extra Dirty / YouTube)

Olivia’s ideal man

When describing her ideal man, Olivia said: “I like tattoos, I like a beard, I like hair, I want something I can get my hands into. Confidence, but I’m yapping enough for both of us, but you don’t need to be talking all the time, but also confident enough to accept the fact that I don’t shut the [bleep] up.”

The podcast was recorded a week before she shared a kiss with a certain bearded man with tattoos, Pete Wicks.

Olivia has reportedly “fallen” for the former Strictly star. They currently host a podcast together for KISS FM.

Read more: Olivia Attwood ‘reveals real reason’ she never legally married Bradley Dack

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