Coronation Street fans predict romance for Todd and James

Coronation Street fans have predicted a new romance for Todd Grimshaw and James Bailey after watching last night’s scenes (Wednesday, June 11).

Of course, Todd is currently seeing Theo Silverton but Millie has brought complications to his doorstep.

But, could Todd soon find love elsewhere and with Weatherfield neighbour James?

Todd’s currently with Theo (Credit: ITV)

Todd and Theo’s relationship in Coronation Street

Todd and Theo started up an affair after Todd spotted the construction worker’s dating profile pop up on his phone.

Things were complicated though as Todd soon realised that Theo was actually married. He had a wife – Danielle, and two kids – Millie and Miles.

With the affair soon being exposed, Millie didn’t take the news well and blamed Todd for destroying her family.

Danielle was also bitter and made a show of dropping Theo’s wedding ring down the drain.

With Theo staying at Number 11, Millie then dropped the bombshell that she’s pregnant…

Theo then decided to move out and move back in with his family to support his daughter, but he did make sure that Todd knew that this didn’t mean they were breaking up.

Coronation Street fans predict new romance for Todd and James

Despite Todd still being with Theo, things are looking rocky. And, with James Bailey newly single and striking up a friendship with Todd in the pub last night, fans now reckon the pair will soon get together.

They’ve spotted chemistry and think something could develop between them.

One Coronation Street fan commented: “These two are much better! Todd and James!”

Another asked: “Are James and Todd gonna get together?”

A third person noted: “They’re both already more compatible than Todd and Theo.”

Another shared: “I need Todd to bin Theo and his evil daughter and have some fun with James.”

A fifth continued: “So fake James is going to end up with fake Todd…”

And a final viewer finished: “Anyone else see Todd getting with James???”

