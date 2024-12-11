Coleen and Wayne Rooney at centre of a bidding war for reality show following jungle success

Bathing in the glory of her recent I’m A Celeb success, Coleen Rooney is reportedly at the centre of a bidding war for her own Kardashian-style reality TV show.

Coleen Rooney has just returned from a successful stint in the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Coleen made it to the final three of the ITV show, just losing out to McFly’s Danny Jones.

Now, TV bosses are apparently “desperate” to snap up the star and her footballer husband Wayne, with whom she shares four kids: Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit, 8, and Cass, 6.

Coleen Rooney set for new reality TV show

A source reportedly told The Sun: “All the top channels and streaming services are desperate to sign the family for a Kardashian-style reality show.”

They continued: “Streamers like Netflix and Amazon Prime are all moving into non-scripted content, with celebrity-led shows like Holly Willoughby’s Bear Hunt and the Molly-Mae: Behind It All documentary in the works. Hot on the heels of Coleen’s I’m A Celeb stint, and with the couple’s massive fan base already secured, this project has the potential to become a global hit.”

Another source is quoted as saying: “Coleen’s return to public life ­following the Wagatha Christie trial was carefully orchestrated — and it has more than paid off. When she was in the jungle, she was being touted as ITV’s next Holly Willoughby and the offers have already started flooding in. But there is one deal on the table that has really piqued her team’s interest…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney)

However, the source claimed the Rooneys weren’t about to make any hasty decisions.

“Despite the mounting pressure, they’re taking their time to carefully evaluate the offers and choose the right one for them.” They reportedly said, “Coleen is keen to create something authentic and true to her family’s values, with a decision expected soon.”

