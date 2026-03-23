Stoic Monty Don, 70, makes end-of-life admission as he reveals secret surgery

Monty Don has made a candid admission about mortality, revealing how he hopes to spend his final days, and it’s perfectly down-to-earth.

The beloved Gardeners’ World presenter, 70, opened up in a new interview about ageing, health and what comes next, admitting he has already undergone a major operation.

Monty Don revealed that he recently underwent a knee surgery (Credit: David Betteridge Splash News/SplashNews.com)

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Monty Don opens up about secret surgery

Speaking to The Times, Monty shared that he recently had his knee replaced. He described it as his “first major refit” as he continues to embrace life into his seventies.

Despite the surgery, the gardening icon insists he has no plans to slow down. In another interview with Saga, Monty reflected on turning 70 last year.

“I’m not one for drama with birthdays,” he said, adding bluntly that it is simply “one step nearer the grave”.

He also admitted he struggles to imagine retirement, explaining he has no desire for a quieter lifestyle. “I genuinely don’t know what retirement would look like. I don’t play golf or tennis, and I can’t see myself doing the crossword all day.”

The TV star hosts Gardeners’ World (Credit: BBC)

‘You’ll discover me in the cabbage patch’

But it was Monty’s reflections on death that truly stood out. The presenter revealed he has no fear of the end. Instead, he imagines a peaceful, almost poetic return to nature.

“I’ll drop. You’ll discover me in the cabbage patch,” he quipped to The Times.

Expanding on the thought, he added that he finds comfort in the idea of becoming part of the natural world again.

“I’ve always had this idea that when I die, I’ll just dissolve into everything. That’s not a scary thought. That’s fine.”

Monty has become a fixture of British television through his work on Gardeners’ World. He also made it clear that life without a garden is unthinkable.

“I just wouldn’t,” he said when asked if he could ever live without one.

Speaking about the world his grandchildren will inherit, Monty acknowledged it is “an anxious world”. However, he urged people to focus on small, meaningful actions, encouraging others to improve their own “little patch of the world”.

Read more: Inside Monty Don’s health issues – from cancer to heartbreaking hidden battle

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