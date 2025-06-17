Joss Stone has revealed the exciting news that she and her husband Cody DaLuz have welcomed their fourth child, just months after adopting baby Bear.

The 38-year-old Grammy-winning singer previously won The Masked Singer in 2021 as the fan-favourite “Sausage”.

Joss Stone welcomes fourth baby

The singer won The Masked Singer in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Joss shared the news on social media today, writing: “Happy #mummymondays. Welcome our beautiful Nalima Rose to the world. we are so in love.”

To accompany the announcement, Joss shared a wholesome snapshot of her holding her newborn in her arms while in bed.

Nalima could be seen sleeping while wearing their white hospital band across their wrist.

Joss geotagged the photo with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, a Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

‘What a beautiful name’

Following the wholesome announcement, fans rushed to the comments section to congratulate the Super Duper Love hitmaker.

“So happy for you!!!! What a beautiful family!! I wish all the best and all the blessings for the little one!” one user wrote.

“Congratulations, what a beautiful name,” another person shared.

“Congratulations Joss, looking beautiful,” a third remarked.

“My God, you just gave birth and you look so beautiful! Congratulations, and may God bless your family with lots of health and prosperity,” a fourth said.

‘No one can take our joy now’

The couple are already parents to daughter Violet and son Shackleton.

In December 2024, they brought home baby Bear, their adopted son, who was born 11 weeks prematurely but is now thriving.

Speaking previously about their expanding household, Joss said: “We’re just so happy to be part of this beautiful cycle.”

In December 2024, Joss candidly shared the moment she discovered she was pregnant again, just two weeks after bringing Bear home.

The singer shared a heartfelt video showing her reaction to the positive test, captioning it, “Honestly, Shocked was an understatement. Nothing and no one can take our joy now.”

Speaking to HELLO! in December 2024, Joss said Bear’s arrival had already brought their family closer together, and that Violet and Shackleton were adjusting beautifully to having a younger sibling in the house.

“Violet knows Bear is a boy, but she keeps calling him ‘her’. She wants to put a little bow on his head,” Joss laughed. “It’s such a lovely space for him to be in, and I hope he’s feeling that love.”

Following the birth of her baby, Joss Stone and her husband Cody DaLuz now share four children (Credit: Cover Images)

Joss Stone and Cody DaLuz

Now, with the arrival of their fourth child, the Stone-DaLuz family is thriving in their “little love bubble” at home in Nashville – although they plan to return to Joss’s native Devon in 2025.

“England is my home,” she shared. “I really miss my family more than anything, and I hate that I’m missing the children’s cousins growing up. It’s really a decision about what’s best for our babies. because if they’re happy, we’re happy.”

Although the name of their new arrival hasn’t been shared just yet, Joss previously revealed the thoughtful process behind naming her children.

“For the boys, I have criteria,” she explained to E News. “I like to pick a name that sounds strong but also friendly. Shack and Bear are in the pub, they seem friendly. So, I have to think of that. But they also don’t want to mess with Shack and Bear.”

She also revealed she liked Violet for its “English” charm, noting that it can be softened to “Vivi” while still retaining “a little bit of a sting.”

Joss has been open about the emotional depths of motherhood.

“There’s a different compartment of your heart that gets opened,” the singer reflected in a 2022 interview with Yahoo. “It is completely unbreakable, completely unconditional. My life got bigger, and my love got bigger. My feelings got bigger, the good and the bad.”

