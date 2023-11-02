The Masked Singer winner Joss Stone has announced she’s married her partner Cody DaLuz.

The couple share two children together – Violet, two, and son Shackleton, one.

They attended the opening of Joss‘ new musical, The Time Traveller’s Wife, at the Apollo Theatre in London on Wednesday (November 1).

Joss and Cody pictured out on Wednesday night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joss Stone announces she’s married partner

Earlier on Wednesday, Joss, 36, confirmed she and Cody have married during an appearance on 5 News. She recalled that during one of the musical’s performances, she almost caught a bouquet.

Anyway, I went home to Nashville and we got married last Thursday.

She said: “[The bouquet] came to me and I almost reached out for them to catch the flowers. They sort of fell down here and there was an empty seat – the only empty seat in the whole place.

“And no one went to pick them up and I was like, well they were for me!”

Joss – who won The Masked Singer UK in 2021 – added: “So I picked them up and everyone was like ‘yay!!!’. Anyway, I went home to Nashville and we got married last Thursday.”

Joss’ plans to adopt

In October, Joss opened up about her and Cody’s plans to adopt.

Speaking to HELLO!, the singer said: “We’re trying to do our home study [the assessment process for prospective adoptive parents]. I hope we get to do it. I want, like, 25 kids.”

Joss and Cody have two kids – Violet and Shackleton. They welcomed Shackleton last year following a traumatic birth. Speaking to The Sun late last year, Joss recalled the birth.

She said: “I was labouring for 32 hours, and then I said, ‘Right, it’s really hurting now, it’s time for the epidural.’ I thought I’d loosen up then, but I still wasn’t dilated past 6cm.

Joss has two children with Cody (Credit: ITV)

“That’s when they gave me a drug called Pitocin, which is used to induce labour and speed things up. Then my baby’s heartbeat started dropping and I had this intense pain. I heard his little heartbeat go down and down.”

She added: “What I didn’t realise at the time is that my uterus had split open and my baby’s head was stuck in my abdomen. You only know it’s happened because the baby’s heart rate plummets, and at that point, the doctors only have around 14 minutes to get your baby out alive.”

Thankfully, the doctors were able to deliver Shackleton safely, and Joss admitted she was “so grateful we’re all safe”.

