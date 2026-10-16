Strictly Come Dancing star Will Best has welcomed his first child with fiancée Tobi Rose, revealing their baby boy’s name.

The TV star, 41, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday (October 15).

Dianne Buswell, his professional dance partner, was among those celebrating the couple’s happy news. Fellow Strictly stars Amy Dowden and Delta Goodrem also sent congratulations, alongside fans.

The announcement comes less than a month after Will revealed they were expecting their first child in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Best (@iamwillbest)

Strictly star Will Best announces birth of first baby

Viewers also heard about the new arrival on Thursday’s It Takes Two, where host Ellie Taylor introduced a pre-recorded rehearsal-room interview. Strictly: Lights Up presenter Abi Clarke chatted to Will and Dianne about his first days as a dad.

Asked when his son had arrived, Will said: “Sunday morning he arrived. And he’s amazing, and Tobes is doing really well.”

He described becoming a parent as surreal and wonderful, while admitting he had barely slept for days.

There was still ballroom business to discuss, with Will and Dianne preparing for Icons Week on Saturday, October 17. They are due to perform a jive to Sir Elton John’s Crocodile Rock.

Dianne explained how they were approaching rehearsals: “We’re trying to crack on and do it. We’re trying to condense everything down, but still put on a show.”

Will also thanked his dance partner for supporting him throughout.

Strictly star Will Best has welcomed his first baby (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Will Best pays tribute to fiancée Tobi Rose

Over on Instagram, the Big Brother host shared hospital footage and photos from the family’s first days together. In one video, he smiled at the camera before revealing the sleeping newborn in his arms.

His caption introduced the baby with a warm greeting: “Welcome to the world Sonny Best, you little smasher.”

Will paid tribute to Tobi, telling her how much he loved her and praising her as a miracle. He also reflected on their good fortune, even as both adjusted to life as tired new parents.

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Other pictures showed Tobi cradling their son, alongside images of Sonny in his cot and car seat carrier. The final video featured Will falling asleep.

Will and Tobi, a fashion stylist, have been together for more than a decade. They got engaged during a trip to Tuscany in 2024.

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