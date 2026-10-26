Megyn Kelly slammed as ‘mean girl’ by Fox star following comments about Christina Applegate’s MS diagnosis

Janice Dean plans to speak out again when her health allows, after criticising Megyn Kelly’s comments about Christina Applegate.

Speaking to Page Six, the former Fox News meteorologist described the emotional impact of comments about the MS community.

Janice said she had initially tried to stay silent about her former friend’s on-air attacks.

“I’m sick of her using her platform to put people down… She goes to the lowest denominator and constantly puts women down,” she told Page Six.

Janice has lashed out at Megyn (Credit: Paul Zimmerman/Shutterstock)

Janice Dean describes the personal impact of MS

Janice, who has lived with multiple sclerosis for 23 years, described the personal cost of the illness.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut for a long time about #meangirl @megynkelly. She used to be one of my closest friends and then she ghosted me after she endorsed @andrewcuomo for mayor and I told her she broke my heart. Her comments about @1capplegate are disgusting. Having #MS for over 20 years, she knows how long it took for doctors to diagnose me,” she tweeted.

“I think Christina is brave for telling the truth and I’m grateful she became a voice for so many of us. I will have much more to say about this when I’m well enough. I’ve been sick for several weeks in and out of the hospital, but when I’m well enough I will comment more.”

She also expressed gratitude towards celebrities, including Christina, who speak publicly about living with illness.

For Janice, discussing a diagnosis publicly meant exposing a deeply vulnerable part of someone’s life.

She also told Page Six that hearing Christina cry made Megyn’s subsequent comments particularly upsetting.

Megyn was slammed (Credit: Splash News)

Megyn Kelly’s comments about Christina Applegate

Page Six reported that Megyn mocked Christina after the actress spoke about being misdiagnosed with MS.

On her SiriusXM show, Megyn suggested Christina was upset about no longer being closely associated with the disease.

She also accused the actress of turning her discussions about MS into a business, according to the publication.

Janice then challenged Megyn on X, saying the presenter had once been among her closest friends.

Eric Bolling, who also previously worked at Fox News, criticised Janice’s decision to make their disagreement public.

He claimed Megyn had supported Janice and helped her career during their time at the network.

Janice rejected his intervention during her Page Six interview.

Page Six said Megyn had not responded to Janice’s criticism and did not comment for its article.

The publication also reported that Janice had been in and out of hospital in recent weeks.

She said she would comment further when she felt well enough.

“I don’t want to go down the road she’s gone down. I don’t want to fight in the gutter, but I do want to raise awareness,” she said.

Read more: Piers Morgan and Megyn Kelly unleash on Prince Harry following new interview: ‘The hypocrisy’

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