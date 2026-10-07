Georgia May Foote admits ‘I thought I would be scared’ after launching new relationship: ‘So full of happiness I could pop’

Georgia May Foote has opened the doors to her new Manchester home and declared herself excited about the move.

The 35-year-old actress shared the moving update on Instagram on Wednesday. She admitted expecting sadness and nerves, but said those feelings had given way to happiness.

The tour showed Georgia smiling while sitting on a worktop in her grey kitchen. She also spun around a living room with panelled walls, a dark media wall, black fireplace and hardwood floors.

The Coronation Street actress kept her moving-day look relaxed and turned to fans for interior shopping advice.

She wrote: “The start of my happiest chapter. I thought I would be scared and sad about this moment. But turns out I’m beyond excited and so full of happiness I could pop.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112)

Georgia May Foote asks fans for home advice

Despite her excitement, Georgia admitted she was “out the loop” when it came to furnishing a home.

She asked where people were buying furniture and those smaller items that give rooms a personal feel. Georgia also sought ideas for the finishing touches which could make the property feel homely.

Her appeal came alongside glimpses of two contrasting spaces. The pale grey kitchen was followed by the living room’s darker features and hardwood flooring.

Georgia May Foote’s move follows reported split

Georgia’s split from musician Kris Evans was reported in July 2025. She later confirmed her relationship status during an Instagram question-and-answer session.

When asked whether she was single, she replied simply: “I am single.”

It marked her first public comment on her status after reports of the split. They met in 2018, became engaged three years later and married in July 2023.

In a year-end Instagram post, Georgia said the previous year had been the worst of her life. She thanked her friends and family for helping her through that period.

Georgia also said stress had aggravated her vitiligo and harmed her confidence. However, she told followers that the experience had revealed her strength and resilience.

The upbeat house update now shows a very different mood.

Georgia launched her new relationship recently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Georgia shares new relationship update

Georgia recently shared her first social media photo offering a look at her new boyfriend Taras Slusarenko.

The music producer works as LiTek and has credits with Aitch, Ed Sheeran and Central Cee.

A source told The Sun that the couple met at a running club earlier this year. The source claimed they had quickly grown close.

The Sun also reported that they enjoy jogging and badminton together. According to that report, the pair had taken a romantic break earlier in the summer.

Before sharing his face, Georgia had offered only partial glimpses of the relationship online. Her latest post, however, is focused on home life rather than romance.

Read more: Gok Wan finally sets the record straight about rumoured relationship with Hollyoaks star David Ames

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