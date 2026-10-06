Gok Wan has firmly denied rumours linking him romantically with Hollyoaks star David Ames.

Speaking exclusively to OK!, the fashion expert said they had never been a couple. Gok, 52, also confirmed he is single and content living alone.

Gok revealed he is single (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gok Wan clarifies David Ames relationship

Recent rumours suggested Gok had rekindled a romance with David. However, Gok said no relationship had ever existed.

He explained: “David is one of my best friends – we have never been in a relationship.”

He added: “I am very much single and quite happy with it.”

Getting older has made questions about his private life feel less daunting. He remains open to meeting somebody, although he is not chasing a relationship.

For now, living alone suits him. Gok also believes he already has plenty happening in his life.

“If it happens along the line, if I meet my very own Brad Pitt or Benson Boone, then absolutely. But if that doesn’t happen, I’ve got enough going on,” he continued.

Gok said David is one of his best friends (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gok embraces a new outlook after turning 50

Turning 50 changed Gok’s approach to confidence and other people’s opinions. He now wants to spend less time worrying about outside approval.

That attitude has encouraged him to keep trying different things. His move into DJing began during his forties and became a regular commitment.

Gok said his self-belief had grown with age. He now performs for younger crowds every weekend, something he may once have avoided.

He has also made significant changes to his lifestyle. Gok said he had been sober for nine months and was also smoke-free.

Discussing the benefits of quitting alcohol, he said: “Less anxiety is the biggest one.”

He also highlighted avoiding hangovers and the food choices which sometimes followed them. Gok has not promised permanent abstinence, but cannot currently imagine drinking again.

Personal losses have strengthened his determination to live in the moment. He said losing his best friend and dog had influenced that outlook.

Gok also shared concerns about his parents’ health. Those experiences have encouraged him to embrace life while making healthier choices.

Gok rules out Strictly Come Dancing

Gok remains selective about television opportunities. He said he had rejected offers from major reality programmes, including Strictly Come Dancing.

After watching Will Best perform, Gok praised his confidence and ability to let go. He doubted he could overcome his own self-consciousness in that setting.

However, The Celebrity Traitors is the clear exception. Gok said he would definitely accept an invitation to join the programme.

He previously appeared on The Apprentice, although the experience terrified him. Despite his outgoing career, Gok admitted he can also be shy.

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