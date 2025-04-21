Louise Redknapp addresses ‘age-gap’ relationship with boyfriend nine years younger: ‘I feel very lucky’

Louise Redknapp has gushed over her toyboy boyfriend and has revealed she is “very lucky”.

The singer, 50, has been dating London businessman Drew Michael, 41, since 2023. Louise’s romance with Drew came after her surprising split from Jamie Redknapp, 51, in 2017.

And now, Louise – who shares two sons with Jamie; Charlie, 19, and Beau, 15 – has addressed her ‘age-gap’ relationship with Drew – who is nine years her junior.

Louise is loved-up at the moment (Credit: ITV)

Louise Redknapp and boyfriend Drew

Romance blossomed for Louise in 2023 when she fell for Drew Michael, an ex-army man. The couple went Instagram official after being spotted together in September 2023.

Meanwhile late last year, ‘friends’ of Louise speculated that she may be open to getting married again amid her romance with Drew.

And now, in a recent interview on Lisa Snowdon and Andy Goldstein’s podcast We’re Not Getting Any Younger, Louise couldn’t help but swoon over her beau Drew.

Louise has praised her boyfriend Drew (Credit: ITV)

Louise on ‘age-gap’ romance with Drew

Singing his praises, Louise described Drew as being “great with my boys, he’s a great friend to them”.

She added: “He’s just a really great guy I feel very lucky to have met him.”

TV star Louise also addressed the age difference between herself and Drew.

Pointing out the double standard, Louise explained: “We live in a society where if it’s the other way round it doesn’t get talked about but it does get brought up.”

Drew is ‘great and lovely’

Sharing more about their romance, Louise went on to reveal things with Drew are “super good and it’s just nice enjoying somebody and someone’s company and having a nice time”.

On Loose Women in September 2023, Louise also opened up about her relationship with Drew.

“He’s great and lovely,” she gushed. “It’s just nice, it’s been a really long time for me. I’ve been on my own for a long time. So, it’s lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy.”

Read more: Why Louise Redknapp has never looked for her biological father

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.